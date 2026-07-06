Honoring Women’s Leadership: Nominations Open for the 2026 Jeanette Williams Award

This post is shared by the Office for Civil Rights on behalf of the Seattle Women’s Commission.

The Seattle Women’s Commission is seeking nominations for the Jeanette Williams Award.

The Jeanette Williams Award was created as part of the 2003 Seattle Women’s Summit to honor an individual who demonstrates significant leadership and service in advancing the cause of women in Seattle.

Councilmember Jeanette Williams at the swearing in of Mayor Wes Uhlman on January 14, 1974. About the Jeanette Williams Award Jeanette Williams served on the Seattle City Council for 20 years, from 1969 to 1989. As a strong advocate for women’s issues, Councilmember Williams assisted in the establishment of the first shelter for battered and abused women in Seattle, supported the creation of the City’s Division on Aging, developed policies to address early childhood education, and sponsored critical legislation that, for the first time, prohibited discrimination in housing and employment in the City of Seattle.

Nominate a Leader Now

Nominations are accepted from July 1, 2026 – July 31, 2026, and can be submitted online. This award is a meaningful way to honor the legacy of Councilmember Williams and to celebrate those who are making a difference in our city.

Nominations are due Friday, July 31st. The Jeanette Williams Award will be presented at an event in the fall, likely mid-September, with the date to be announced.

The Seattle Women’s Commission advises the Mayor, City Council and city departments on issues that impact the women of Seattle. The Commission identifies areas of concern and recommends policy and legislation, provides feedback and opinion on issues of city and state budget, and acts as a liaison between the women of Seattle and City government. seattle.gov/womens-commission

All photos courtesy of the Seattle Municipal Archives.