Councilmember Juarez proposes key safety and accessibility amendment to 2026 Seattle Transit Measure renewal 

Today the Select Committee on Seattle Transportation Benefit District was briefed on amendments to the proposed 2026 Seattle Transit Measure (STM) package. Among the key considerations is an amendment sponsored by Councilmember Debora Juarez (District 5) that will better promote and prioritize accessibility to critical transit services in Seattle. Based on direct feedback from the Seattle Disability Commission and the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board, Amendment 20 expands the definitions for infrastructure maintenance and capital improvements.

“As someone who has lived with multiple sclerosis (MS) and faced mobility challenges for over 25 years, independent mobility is critical,” said Councilmember Juarez. “My amendment proposes less than 4% of the $1.4 billion total Seattle Transit Measure package. We must ensure our capital investments actively break down barriers to support the safety and dignity of riders who rely on this system every single day. Transit is a lifeline for individuals with disabilities and other historically underserved communities in Seattle. I am incredibly grateful to the Seattle Disability Commission and the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board for their invaluable leadership and input.”

What the amendment will do

Currently, 86% of the total $1.4 billion proposed STM package is allocated toward transit services, while less than 4% is dedicated to transit infrastructure specifically serving people with disabilities, the elderly, and the vision-impaired community. Amendment 20 expands the definitions for infrastructure maintenance and capital improvements. This adjustment ensures dedicated funding can be used for vital accessibility projects, including ADA upgrades, accessible transit stops, safety enhancements, pedestrian connections, and wayfinding improvements.

The STM invests in a variety of transit service-related areas. The current ballot measure was passed by Seattle voters in 2020 and will expire in April 2027.

Next steps

The Select Committee will hold a public hearing on July 13, featuring two dedicated sessions for public comment:

Remote public comment: Begins at 9:30 a.m.

In-person public comment: Begins at 5 p.m.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to participate and share their feedback on the proposal.

Following the public hearing, the Select Committee is expected to vote on the proposed amendments and the final STM package on July 16. The goal is to send the measure to Seattle voters for consideration on the upcoming November ballot.

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