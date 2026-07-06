Seattle City (spot)Light: Edward Park, Day Ahead and Forward Trading Supervisor

The Basics

How long have you been at City Light? I started in May 2023, so 3 years.

Division: Power Supply Business Unit

Tell us about your role. I supervise a team of eight power marketers who trade on the Western energy markets daily, monthly, and beyond to both serve our load and keep costs low. We monitor weather, hydro flows, wind forecasts, natural gas prices, and how much energy the region is using. All of this helps us buy power when we need it and sell it during the hours and markets where it brings the most value, which helps keep costs down. Our team also manages our transmission portfolio and integrates new resources. We coordinate with other teams to plan for new energy markets, secure enough resources to meet demand, and navigate renewable energy and carbon policies, all to help manage power costs.

Background

Hometown: Hong Kong

Alma mater: Connecticut College (Bachelor of Arts), University of California, Berkeley (MBA)

Discipline/Trade of study: International relations / Chinese literature

Tell us about your family/pets: My wife and I have three kids – two sons, ages 12 and 8, and a 10-year-old daughter. Just enough not to need any pets.

Just for Fun

What is your hidden talent or hobby? Kendo – a kind of fencing popular in East Asia

What’s your favorite book and why? From middle school until now, it’s been “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” series.

What was your first job and what did you do? A college internship with Kodak before the age of digital cameras. I conducted a study of film development market share in Hong Kong with a team of friends I hired using my budget, and I ended up doing half the work myself.

What is your go-to, most listened to song? “Peace Piece” by Bill Evans – an atmospheric piano jazz piece that suits most days in the Pacific Northwest.

What’s something that has made you smile recently? Filing an extension on my tax return so I can do nothing for six more months before I panic again.

Least favorite food? None – for confirmation, I checked with my kids, and they said, “Oh you’ll eat anything.”

The big game is on – what sport are you watching and who are you rooting for? Not a big follower of any team sport but will always root for the underdog.

What is your favorite local activity? Taking visitors to places I never go myself (e.g., Pike Place, Kerry Park, Bellevue Botanical Gardens).

What’s the best compliment you’ve ever received? “Wow, you really do eat everything.”