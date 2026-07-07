CTDOT Plans to Rehabilitate Bridges Carrying Route 11 Over Eight Mile River in Salem

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to rehabilitate bridges carrying Route 11 over Eight Mile River in Salem.

The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of Bridge Nos. 02393 and 02394 through rehabilitation, while providing safe and reliable travel for all facility users.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in November 2028, with construction anticipated to start in the spring of 2029, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community shares its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project's development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Gregory A. Funk, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-3214 or by e-mail at gregory.funk@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0120-0097.