Radix Brings Scalable Industrial AI to Downstream 2026

Radix at Downstream 2026 Natalia Klafke, EVP of Energy & Sustainability at Radix Ali Kashi, Key Accounts Manager for Downstream and Chemicals at Radix

Driving operational excellence by connecting businesses, processes, and physical assets.

True transformation isn't simply about implementing AI—it's about connecting data, technology, and business strategy to improve performance at scale.” — Natalia Klafke, EVP of Energy & Sustainability at Radix

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global leader in engineering and digital solutions, announced its strategic participation at Downstream USA 2026, taking place July 15–16 in Houston, Texas. Under the banner of its "Vision to Value" framework, Radix executives and experts will engage directly with leaders across the refining, chemical, and petrochemical sectors to discuss practical pathways for scaling digital innovation.At Downstream USA, real-world insights and successful use cases enable asset-intensive companies to prioritize operational excellence while embracing AI-powered tools that deliver measurable ROI. As a trusted technology partner with deep engineering expertise and proven experience in the industrial sector, Radix bridges the gap between strategy and floor-level execution, transforming digital ambitions into tangible operational results."The future belongs to organizations that can turn digital ambition into operational value," said Natalia Klafke, EVP of Energy & Sustainability at Radix. "True transformation isn't simply about implementing AI—it's about connecting data, technology, and business strategy to improve performance at scale. We're excited to share practical solutions at Downstream 2026 that help refining and chemical companies accelerate their journey from vision to measurable value."Engaging Industry Leaders and PartnersAs capital-intensive downstream industries like oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing face mounting pressure to scale digital initiatives, Radix stands out by translating complex data challenges into practical, resilient architectures. The company's presence at the conference will focus on high-level collaboration with leaders, partners, and decision-makers looking to connect business processes directly to physical assets through technology."In today's market, standing still means falling behind," said Ali Kashi, Key Accounts Manager for Downstream & Chemicals at Radix. "Refining and chemical leaders need solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes—not just technology. Radix helps organizations accelerate performance, improve reliability, and achieve faster returns from their digital transformation investments."Connect with the Radix DelegationThis year Radix team of senior leadership and domain experts attending Downstream USA 2026 includes:• Natalia Klafke – Radix EVP of Energy & Sustainability• Ali Kashi – Radix Key Accounts Manager for Downstream & Chemicals• Michel Anderson – Radix Global Programs Executive• Mehdi Aroua – Radix Project ManagerThe Radix team looks forward to collaborating with delegates to share use-case experience, discuss data intelligence, and explore strategic opportunities that optimize asset performance across the enterprise.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com

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