Albany, GA (July 6, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged five former Albany Police Department officers with Misuse of License Plate Data and Violation of Oath of Office following an investigation into the misuse of their access to the Flock Safety System.

The following officers were arrested:

Tytianna Davis, age 27, of Albany, Georgia, was charged with five counts of Misuse of License Plate Data and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

Jade Jackson, age 32, of Albany, Georgia, was charged with two counts of Misuse of License Plate Data and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

Nicholas Richardson, age 30, of Albany, Georgia, was charged with 11 counts of Misuse of License Plate Data and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

Brittney Smith, age 23, of Albany, Georgia, was charged with one count of Misuse of License Plate Data and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

Issac Whitus, age 24, of Albany, Georgia, was charged with two counts of Misuse of License Plate Data and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

On June 25, 2026, the Albany Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the officers following an internal audit of the Flock license plate reader camera system. This internal audit revealed that the officers previously accessed the Flock system on multiple occasions and utilized the retained license plate data for non-law enforcement purposes.

On July 6, 2026, Davis, Jackson, Richardson, Smith, and Whitus were arrested and booked into the Dougherty County Jail. They are no longer employed by the Albany Police Department.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester, GA, at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Dougherty Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.