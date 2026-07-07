Injury Crash junction of SH28 at SH22 in Clark County

MONTEVIEW, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 11:40 am on Monday July 6, 2026, at the intersection of State Highway 28 and State Highway 22.

A 23-year-old female from Georgetown, Texas, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on State Highway 22 when she failed to stop at the stop sign. A 51-year-old male from Crestview, Florida, driving a Jeep Gladiator was traveling east on State Highway 28 when his vehicle was struck by the Jeep in the intersection. The Gladiator rolled and came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver from the Gladiator was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. A 45-year-old female passenger of Crestview, Florida, was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver and a 67-year-old male passenger in the Grand Cherokee, of Georgetown, Texas, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. All occupants were wearing their seat-belts.

The eastbound lanes of State Highway 28 were blocked for approximately four hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and INL Fire.

The collision remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

4811 / 3761

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Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho