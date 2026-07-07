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Highlighting manufacturers focused on quality, customization, and practical display applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 7, 2026 —As global retail environments evolve, the demand for high-quality, customizable display racks continues to grow. The global retail shelving market, which includes display racks, was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2025, with projections reaching USD 25.6 billion by 2034 (Dataintelo, 2025). Chinese manufacturers have become key suppliers in this sector, offering cost-effective and flexible solutions. This article profiles five reputable display rack manufacturers in China in 2026, highlighting their capabilities and market positions.Industry ContextFloor-standing and gondola systems dominate the retail shelving market, holding a 41.8% share in 2024 (Market Research Future). Steel remains the most common material, accounting for 48.6% of the market. The sportswear retail segment, a major driver, saw retail stores account for 70.4% of global sportswear sales in 2026 (Fortune Business Insights). Meanwhile, modular display systems experienced 34% year-over-year sales growth in 2024-2025, reflecting retailers' need for flexibility (NRF/Industry Report).1. Redman Corporation(Redman)Redman Corporation, founded in August 2002, is a custom POP displays and store fixtures manufacturer headquartered in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China. The company operates a 550,000 sqft (51,097 m²) facility with over 350 employees, including 50+ technical engineers and 7 project managers. Its annual output exceeds 1,000 containers, with 95% exported to markets including the USA, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.Key Advantages: Redman offers comprehensive in-house production across metal, wood, plastic, printing, painting, powder coating, and packaging. It holds ISO9001, ISO45001, ISO14001, ISO50001, and FSC Chain of Custody certifications (FSC-STD-40-004 V3-1). Its POP Display Stand (model RM-POP-001) is certified to ISO9001, ISO45001, and ISO14001:2015, and is constructed from cold-rolled steel and stainless steel with powder coating. Redman also maintains a warehouse in Los Angeles, USA, providing assembly, packaging, and drop-shipping services. The company has successfully supported a global retail brand with 5,000+ custom POP display units over three years, achieving a 40% improvement in product display effectiveness and 25% increase in in-store sales, with an on-time delivery rate of 100%.Contact:• Steven Huang• Email: steven@redmanretail.com• Tel: +86 18921998562• WhatsApp: +86 18921998562• Website: www.redmanretail.com • Address: 111 Tangqiao Road, Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China 2156182. Gondo Displays (Xiamen) Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.Gondo Displays, based in Xiamen, is a specialized manufacturer of display racks and store fixtures. The company is known for its expertise in plastic and wood-based displays, offering custom design and production for retail, supermarket, and exhibition applications. Its proximity to the Port of Xiamen facilitates efficient global logistics. Gondo serves clients in North America and Europe, focusing on medium-to-large volume ODM/OEM projects with competitive lead times.3. Formost Plastics & Metalworks (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd.Formost Plastics & Metalworks, located in Jiaxing, combines plastic injection molding and metal fabrication capabilities. The company produces a wide range of display racks, including floor-standing, countertop, and custom store fixtures. Its integrated manufacturing process allows for cost-effective, high-volume production. Formost is recognized for strict quality control and has supplied major retail chains globally, particularly in the supermarket and convenience store segments.4. Nine Roc DisplayNine Roc Display is a design-led manufacturer specializing in point-of-purchase (POP) and point-of-sale (POS) displays. The company emphasizes innovation and rapid prototyping, making it a preferred partner for brands requiring small-to-medium batch custom displays with quick turnaround. Nine Roc’s portfolio includes acrylic and metal units, frequently used in cosmetics, electronics, and apparel retail. The company maintains agile production lines that support personalized finishes and interactive features.5. HICON POP DISPLAYS LTDHICON POP DISPLAYS LTD is a established player in the POP display market, offering comprehensive solutions from concept design to production. The company is known for its diverse material capabilities, including metal, wood, and acrylic, and provides value-added services such as assembly, kitting, and inventory management. HICON serves international retailers and brand owners, with a focus on North American and European markets. Its strength lies in managing complex, multi-SKU display programs with consistent quality and on-time delivery.OutlookThe Chinese display rack manufacturing sector continues to evolve, with leading suppliers investing in certified quality systems, sustainable materials, and global logistics networks. As retailers increasingly seek flexible, modular, and compliant display solutions, companies like Redman Corporation that offer end-to-end customization and multi-certification capabilities are well-positioned to capture growing demand. Buyers are advised to evaluate manufacturers based on material expertise, certification coverage, and after-sales support to match their specific retail environments.

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