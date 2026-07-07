Making Market History: America Celebrates President Trump’s Joint Bell-Ringing Ceremony as Trump Accounts Launch

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq joined President Donald J. Trump, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and other influential leaders in the Oval Office to ring the opening bell in celebration of the first market opening after the full launch of Trump Accounts.

President Donald J. Trump: Today is a historic day. As we begin America’s 250th year, we’re launching what’s called Trump Accounts… to ensure that every American child is born with a head start and a fair shot at the American Dream.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: The American Dream belongs to every child. Today, we are equipping the next generation to claim their rightful share. Thanks to President Trump, eligible families can now access Trump Accounts. Visit TrumpAccounts.gov and download the official Trump Accounts app to help your child jumpstart his or her financial future.

Vlad Tenev, Robinhood Chairman and CEO, on CNBC's Squawk Box:It’s a tremendous honor to be associated with this program... I think that ownership is essential. And, you know, today, 62% of Americans own stock. So, the question we ask ourselves is, how can we get that close to 100%? Can we get that into the 90[th percentile]? This allows us to extend ownership to every newborn, eventually everyone under the age of 18. I think that in this world that feels increasingly unstable, getting people to own and have skin in the game in great American companies is essential to ensuring that we continue to lead the world.

Robin Vince, CEO of the Bank of New York Mellon, on CNBC’s Squawk Box:Thank you to President Trump. Thank you to Secretary Bessent. Thank you to the National Design Studio, our partners, Robinhood, in bringing Trump Accounts live... So what are we doing with the financial manager of the program? We’re partnering with the Treasury Department, with Robinhood, with the National Design Studio, to actually make it happen—to bring the concept, the public policy, the idea of investing in America, and the platform for education to really enable it, to make it real, so that people can actually start their journey in the investing and participation program.

Governor Jeff Landry on Newsmax’s National Report:It’s always great when the government gives us some money as well, but I think that the lesson here is that the government is saying, "Listen, we’re going to invest in our future." That’s what the President is doing. The President is saying, "Listen, these Trump Accounts are an investment in our future, which are the generations that are coming up at this time."

Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton on CNBC’s Power Lunch:Trump Account broaden the capability of people to have access to the market. So let me put that in the power of compounding. If you invest $5,000 a year, $1,000 a year for 10 years at age 20, when you retire at 60, you will have more money than a person who starts to invest at age 30 and invested the same amount per year for 30 years. That’s the power of compounding. And so if you look at the Trump Accounts, we’re now starting at birth and being able to compound; I think it’s incredibly powerful.

Joe Gebbia, US Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder of Airbnb on Bloomberg’s “The Close”: For those children born within the Trump Administration, the incentive is very clear. It’s $1,000 from the Treasury gifted to the child to kick start an incredible experience for a child to grow up connected to the economy, connected to the United States of America, connected to the stock market. They actually get to watch in the app how their investment grows over time. Imagine being a young person, learning about finance, financial literacy, and having a piece in the success of America’s future. This is one of most exciting product launches I’ve ever been involved in.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins: As a mom, this is such a game-changer. President Trump just launched the Trump Accounts giving American children a real kickstart to their financial future with tax-advantaged savings and investment accounts. Launched on the 4th during our nation’s 250th anniversary, and now with the President hosting the official rollout TODAY. These accounts put families in the driver’s seat: parents, grandparents, family, and friends can contribute, and eligible kids even get that initial boost from the Treasury. It’s about building real opportunity and security for the next generation, NOT more debt. Thank you, President Trump!

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling: Trump Accounts represent a generational opportunity to help millions of children get a leg up on the American dream.As a father, I'd like to thank President Trump for his commitment to their future and the work of Secretary Bessentto shepard the historic launch of the program. I encourage families to invest in their child's future today and learn more at TrumpAccounts.gov.

Department of Labor: Trump Accounts are jumpstarting a golden age of investing for future generations! Children born in 2025-2028 are eligible for a $1K contribution from the Treasury Department, and families can add up to $5K/year. Employers: You can support your workers' families, too — contributing to these accounts is an excellent employee benefit. Our latest guidance clarifies that ERISA rules generally do not apply to these contributions. Read it here: https://dol.gov/agencies/ebsa/employers-and-advisers/guidance/technical-releases/26-02

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler: Not only do Trump Accounts help working families build lasting wealth for their children; they also give our job creators a new, low-cost, tax-preferred way to attract and retain talent by investing in their employees’ families. It’s an investment in Main Street – and in the next generation of builders, dreamers, and doers who will keep America strong.

Small Business Administration: Trump Accounts are now live! With the option for employer contributions, Trump Accounts are a great benefit and employee retention tool for small businesses looking to attract talent and invest in America’s future. Learn more at trumpaccounts.gov

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins: Give your child a head start on the American Dream. President Trump's Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts owned entirely by your child, helping families across America build wealth for the next generation. Visit TrumpAccounts.gov.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright: There is no better place in the world to be born than the United States of America. And thanks to President Trump’s Trump Accounts, America’s newest generation will have the opportunity to begin building long-term financial security from day one. As we begin our next 250 years, we’re investing in the next generation and the enduring promise of the American Dream.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner: Trump Accounts will help the next generation build wealth, gain financial literacy, and secure the American Dream. The Golden Age is here to stay for future generations thanks to President Trump!

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins: Before it was a nation, America was an investment. In that same spirit, the launch of Trump Accounts marks a historic opportunity for the next generation to invest in the American Dream. I applaud President Trump and Secretary Bessent for their work to deliver this initiative.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC): Trump Accounts are live! Your child’s investing journey begins today. Learn more at http://Investor.gov/TrumpAccounts

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry: Trump Accounts are LIVE! Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Bessent’s leadership children can now take part in the American economy from DAY ONE! The American Dream is accessible and attainable for all!

Idaho Governor Brad Little: Trump Accounts are officially LIVE! This historic investment is a game changer in providing opportunity for America’s children and building a stronger foundation for Idaho’s next generation.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey: Thank you, President Trump, for continually fighting for the American Dream! Alabama families, be sure to participate in Trump Accounts. Truly, there is no better time to be an American than right now.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster: Trump Accounts are another investment in America’s future. Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership in giving America’s children a strong financial foundation and helping more families build opportunity for the next generation.

Entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano: Here are my takeaways: 1. This program may have the most bipartisan support of anything I have ever seen. Everyone, regardless of political party, understands the power of giving young children money to compound over decades. 2. While the government and current administration should get immense credit for the program, there were many private citizens… They quite literally changed the course of millions of lives with this idea.

BlackRock: One of America's greatest advantages is its capital markets, yet today, roughly 40% of Americans still have no exposure to them. Helping more Americans participate in that growth may be one of the most important economic opportunities of our time. That's why initiatives like Trump Accounts are so promising. https://1blk.co/4gSiTD6

BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink: Giving every newborn American an investment account-and the capital to begin compounding from day one-creates a mindset: from birth, every child has a stake in the country’s future.