Posted 07.06.2026

07.08.2026- Scheduled Water Outage – Holmes Street and Bridgers Road Area, Shallotte

PWS ID No. NC-04-10045

Due to water distribution system maintenance, Brunswick County water customers in the Holmes Street and Bridgers Road Area, Shallotte will be out of service beginning at 08:00 am on 07.08.2026 to allow for the tie in to be made. Service is expected to be restored before 04:00 pm on 07.08.2026. This outage affects the addresses listed below:

Holmes Street (addresses: 303, 305, 307, 308, 314, 315, 318, 328)

Sunrise Avenue (addresses: 310, 311, 314)

Quail Circle (addresses: 5011, 5013)

Consumers will need to store water in containers during this outage, as water service will be temporarily turned off during this time. Please note that one (1) fire hydrant will be out of service during this time. Once water has been restored, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the NC Division of Water Resources advise consumers to boil all water or use bottled water for human consumption until further notice. Consumption includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Thirteen (13) residential connections will be affected. Customers have been notified by door hangers, News Flash and ReadyBrunswick. Brunswick County will provide additional information when this advisory is lifted.

For additional questions, please call:

Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm: (910) 253-2657

After Hours or Holidays: (910) 755-7921, (910) 371-3490, or (910) 454-0512





This advisory remains in effect until further notification is issued.

This advisory issued on 07.06.2026, by: Adam Sellers, Brunswick County Public Utilities



