BetiLife Expands North American B2B Focus With Dealer-Friendly 7-Gallon RDWC Hydroponic Systems

BetiLife™ RDWC Hydroponic Systems Betilife RDWC system factory production Betilife 4 Buckets RDWC System

The BetiLife is positioning its complete RDWC product line for grow shops, online hydroponic retailers, distributors, and commercial cultivation projects.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HONG KONG — BetiLife™, a hydroponic equipment brand operated by HONGKONG BETILIFE TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED, is strengthening its North American B2B strategy with a focused product line of 7-Gallon / 27L Recirculating Deep Water Culture (RDWC) hydroponic systems designed for retailers, distributors, commercial growers, and e-commerce sellers. The announcement reflects the company’s move from a general online sales model toward a more focused wholesale strategy built around channel partners, project buyers, and repeat supply relationships. This gives buyers a clearer path from first trial order to long-term product category planning.As indoor cultivation and controlled-environment growing continue to expand, many retailers face a familiar challenge: premium complete RDWC systems can be expensive, while lower-cost alternatives are often sold as DIY parts kits that require extra sourcing, technical knowledge, and post-sale support. BetiLife™ aims to bridge that gap with complete, ready-to-sell RDWC systems that provide a strong value proposition for business buyers and end users.The BetiLife™ 7-Gallon / 27L RDWC Systems are available in four configurations: 4-Bucket, 6-Bucket, 8-Bucket, and 12-Bucket models. This clear SKU ladder allows grow shops and online retailers to present customers with an easy upgrade path, from compact trial setups to larger commercial-style layouts. Each system is designed around a recirculating water structure with an independent reservoir bucket, food-grade PP buckets, a water pump, an air pump, modular piping, and an integrated drip irrigation function.For hydroponic retailers and distributors, the product line is built with category development in mind. Instead of stocking a single isolated model, partners can carry a full RDWC family that covers multiple customer needs and price points. The 4-Bucket system is suitable for smaller grow areas and first-time RDWC testing, while the 6-Bucket and 8-Bucket systems are well-suited for more advanced growers or small commercial rooms. The 12-Bucket model supports larger-capacity growing projects where system scalability and consistent nutrient circulation are important.BetiLife™ also emphasizes dealer-friendly economics. The company positions its systems as a strong-value alternative to premium U.S. RDWC brands, helping retail partners maintain attractive margins while offering customers a complete system rather than a box of separate components. For B2B buyers, this can simplify product education, reduce customer confusion, and improve the likelihood of repeat orders as growers scale their operations.A key part of the company’s market approach is trial-order accessibility. Many new partners prefer to start with one or several systems before committing to larger purchase volumes. BetiLife™ supports that process by helping buyers compare model sizes, understand grow tent compatibility, review product specifications, and evaluate landed-cost options for initial shipments. This practical first-step model is designed to reduce risk for retailers, commercial growers, and online sellers who want to test market response before expanding inventory.Behind the brand, BetiLife™ combines a Hong Kong business entity with production, quality coordination, and export support in Guangdong, China. Export shipments are coordinated through Shenzhen Port, giving international partners access to factory-direct supply, flexible wholesale support, and scalable production capacity. The company offers RDWC wholesale supply, OEM support, private label discussions, and project-based sourcing assistance for qualified partners.For North American channels, BetiLife™ is also building its brand presence through product education, social media outreach, dealer communication, and media distribution. The company believes that RDWC systems should be easier for retailers to explain, easier for growers to assemble, and easier for distributors to position within a complete hydroponic product lineup.The company’s current B2B focus is centered on the United States, Canada, and Australia, with additional interest from Europe and other hydroponic markets. BetiLife™ is actively seeking cooperation with hydroponic retailers, grow shops, distributors, dealers, online hydroponic sellers, and commercial growers looking to add a complete RDWC product category to their lineup.“Our goal is not only to offer competitive pricing,” said JianHong Tan, Founder and Sales General Manager of BetiLife™. “We want to provide a complete RDWC system, a clear product ladder, reliable supply support, and practical dealer margins that help our partners grow their business.”With its 7-Gallon / 27L RDWC product line, BetiLife™ is working to establish itself as a practical wholesale partner for North American hydroponic channels. The company welcomes inquiries from retailers and distributors interested in product catalogs, dealer pricing, trial orders, and long-term supply cooperation.BetiLife™ is a professional hydroponic equipment brand operated by HONGKONG BETILIFE TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED. The company focuses on RDWC hydroponic systems , indoor growing equipment, wholesale supply, OEM support, and global B2B partnerships for hydroponic retailers, grow shops, distributors, e-commerce sellers, and commercial growers.Product Line at a GlanceBLGX-04 (4-Bucket RDWC): primary use trial / compact grow areas, B2B fit grow shops, online retailers.BLGX-06 (6-Bucket RDWC): primary use is small commercial testing, B2B fit dealers, and project buyers.BLGX-08 (8-Bucket RDWC): primary use for higher-capacity grow rooms, B2B fit commercial growers, retailers.BLGX-12 (12-Bucket RDWC): primary use, larger project setups, B2B fit distributors, commercial projects.

4/6/8/12-Bucket RDWC System Installation Instructions, BetiLife™ 7-Gallon/27L Commercial Hydroponics

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