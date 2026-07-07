XIAMEN MARVELOUS OUTDOOR TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd

Exploring reliable manufacturers delivering innovative designs, quality craftsmanship, and scalable outdoor shelter solutions for global markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fujian, China，July 7, 2026——The global camping tent market was valued at USD 6.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.91 billion by 2034, according to Grand View Research. Within this segment, the rooftop tent market accounted for approximately USD 215.5 million in 2024, with hard shell models holding more than 53% of revenue share (Business Research Insights). The inflatable tents market reached USD 1.033 billion in 2024, driven by demand for quick-setup solutions in glamping (Intel Market Research). As North America and Europe together represent over 66% of rooftop tent demand, Chinese manufacturers have become key suppliers for global outdoor brands seeking quality production at scale.Five Leading Chinese Camping Tent ManufacturersThe following five companies are recognised as reliable sourcing partners for camping tents, rooftop tents, inflatable tents, and related outdoor gear. Each has distinct strengths in product development, production capacity, and market reach.1. XIAMEN MARVELOUS OUTDOOR TECHNOLOGY Co.,LtdXIAMEN MARVELOUS OUTDOOR TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd (MARVELOUS) is a camping tent manufacturer established in 2019, based in Xiamen, Fujian, China. The company operates a 4,000 m² factory with approximately 50 employees and an annual production capacity of 50,000 units. MARVELOUS specialises in outdoor tents , including camping tents, rooftop tents, and inflatable tents. Around 95% of its output is exported, primarily to Russia, the United States, Australia, and Canada. The company maintains a 20-person R&D team responsible for appearance design, structural engineering, raw material selection, colour matching, safety testing, and environmental testing.MARVELOUS's product portfolio covers family camping tents (e.g., MOT-M100, 6–8 persons; MOT-CT900, 4–5 persons), hard-shell rooftop tents (e.g., MOT-L800 with aviation aluminium frame, waterproof index 3,000 mm; MOT-DYG01, 2 persons; MOT-LK910, 1–2 persons), and inflatable tents (e.g., MOT-Q500 with 5-layer PVC air column, 4–5 persons). All rooftop tent models feature aluminium telescopic ladders, installation bags, mattresses, and shoe bags. The MOT-CT900 is designed for all-season use with a waterproof rating of PU5000mm and UPF50+ protection, compliant with ISO 5912:2020 standards for safety and rain resistance. The MOT-CT096 family camping tent uses 210D Oxford cloth with PU coating and a steel frame, packing dimensions of 70×31×31 cm, suitable for family camping projects in the United States, Germany, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Chile, Japan, and South Korea.Contact: Name: Jasonoutdoor | Email: jason@marvelous-outdoor.com | Tel: +1 (646) 704-9416 | WhatsApp: +1 (646) 704-9416 | Address: Room 711, Building B, Xinqing Center, Jiahe Road, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian, China | Website: WWW.MARVELOUS-OUTDOOR.COM 2. Hangzhou Everich Outdoor Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Everich Outdoor Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer specialising in outdoor camping and hiking equipment, including camping tents, camping furniture, and sleeping bags. The company is known for its extensive product range and consistent export volume to European and North American markets. Everich emphasises quality control and flexible OEM/ODM services, making it a preferred partner for mid-market outdoor brands seeking cost-effective solutions.3. Ningbo YoungHunter Industrial and Trading Co., Ltd.Ningbo YoungHunter Industrial and Trading Co., Ltd. focuses on the production of family camping tents, dome tents, and pop-up tents. Based in Ningbo, Zhejiang province—a major manufacturing hub for outdoor products—YoungHunter leverages a strong supply chain network to offer competitive pricing and short lead times. The company supplies large retailers and e-commerce brands, with particular strength in quick-turnaround orders and custom packaging.4. Zhejiang Mobi Outdoor Products Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Mobi Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. is a dedicated manufacturer of rooftop tents and car roof tents, especially hard-shell aluminium rooftop tents. The company targets the overlanding and adventure vehicle segments, with products designed for quick setup (3–8 minutes) and compatibility with most roof rack systems. Mobi has built a reputation for durable, lightweight designs that appeal to North American and Australian overlanding enthusiasts.5. Sunday Campers Outdoor Equipment Co., Ltd.Sunday Campers Outdoor Equipment Co., Ltd. is an established supplier of inflatable camping tents and air tents for the glamping and family camping markets. The company focuses on large, easy-to-set-up shelters using multi-layer PVC air column technology. Sunday Campers serves both retail and rental channels, and its inflatable tents are particularly popular in Europe and North America where glamping infrastructure is growing rapidly.Market Impact and Procurement ConsiderationsAs the global camping tent market expands, buyers increasingly evaluate suppliers based on R&D capability, product range, compliance with international standards (ISO 5912:2020, CPAI-84), and responsiveness. MARVELOUS's 20-engineer R&D team, 4,000 m² factory, and dedicated sales channels position it as a competitive partner for OEM and ODM projects targeting the US, Canada, Australia, and European markets. The company's brochure is available for public download and review: MARVELOUS Outdoor Technology Brochure.OutlookWith rooftop tent demand projected to grow by over 8% annually through 2034 and inflatable tents gaining traction in the glamping sector, Chinese manufacturers that combine product innovation, strict quality control, and efficient supply chains will continue to play a vital role in global outdoor gear supply. Buyers are advised to evaluate each supplier's specialised product lines—such as MARVELOUS's aluminium rooftop tents and inflatable tents—when building a diversified sourcing strategy.

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