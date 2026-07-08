Eaglerise Mexico NET ELECTRIC Factory Grand Opening

Eaglerise Mexico NET ELECTRIC Factory Chairman Speaking Ribbon Cut

Mexico Factory Inauguration Accelerates Construction of Global Industrial Matrix

RAMOS ARIZPE, COAHUILA, MEXICO, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 30, 2026 (local time), Eaglerise officially commenced production at its NET ELECTRIC smart manufacturing facility for new energy transformers in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, Mexico. This marks a significant milestone in Eaglerise's overseas strategic expansion, following the establishment of its Texas (USA) and Chonburi (Thailand) factories. The company now operates six large-scale transformer manufacturing bases across China, Thailand, Mexico, and the United States, with its global industrial matrix taking shape. This enables Eaglerise to provide localized production, technical support, and after-sales services to global customers, efficiently meeting the continuously growing market demand worldwide.Distinguished Guests Gather to Witness the Milestone MomentThe opening ceremony featured an impressive guest list, bringing together leading EPC contractors, energy storage integrators, industry chain partners from North America and Latin America, as well as representatives of Chinese-invested enterprises. Government officials, including the Minister of Economic Development of Coahuila, Mexico, attended the event to jointly witness the inauguration of the facility.Chairman's Address: Anchoring Long-Term Global StrategyEaglerise Chairman Xiao Juncheng delivered a speech at the ceremony, explicitly positioning the Mexico factory as the company's core supply hub for the Americas. He emphasized that the facility would leverage local production capacity and technical services to deliver supply chain value to customers in North America and Latin America. The group also announced plans to build a second production base in Mexico, focusing on high-voltage transformers and complete substation equipment. This expansion is designed to fully align with North American PFE (Protectionism and Federalism in Energy) policies, further increasing production capacity, diversifying product lines, and concentrating on empowering the new energy and data center sectors.Government Address: Celebrating a New Achievement in China-Mexico Industrial CooperationMr. Luis E. Olivares Martínez, Minister of Economic Development of Coahuila, Mexico, expressed strong recognition of the project's implementation. He noted that Monterrey serves as a cluster for new energy industries in northern Mexico, and the local government has prioritized high-end electrical equipment as a key investment focus. The establishment of Eaglerise's digital factory not only brings advanced manufacturing technologies but also creates a significant number of skilled technical jobs. The government will continue to provide policy support in talent recruitment and industrial supply chain development to facilitate rapid production ramp-up.Customer Address: Commending the Value of Localized ServicesRepresentatives from key customers in attendance fully recognized the reliability and stable quality of Eaglerise's transformers. They noted that the establishment of the local Mexico factory dramatically shortens delivery cycles, eliminates concerns over cross-border logistics and supply instability, and solidifies the foundation for deeper collaboration on energy storage projects in North America. They look forward to accelerating the deployment of new energy power stations in North America, powered by the local production lines.Industry Partner Address: Building an Industrial Ecosystem TogetherRepresentatives of upstream suppliers at the event pledged to establish a local material coordination channel with the Mexico factory, enabling just-in-time delivery of raw materials and reducing procurement lead times. Both parties will jointly develop a localized supporting system across the Americas, lowering overall integrated costs and building a regionally competitive new energy industrial ecosystem.Centralized Signing Ceremony: Strategic Partnerships FormalizedAt the ceremony, Eaglerise President Zhao Nannan led the team in signing localized strategic cooperation framework agreements with Client C and Client S. Partnering customers placed substantial transformer orders on site, providing critical support for the new factory's production ramp-up.Grand Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Officially Commences ProductionGovernment officials, customers, and industry chain representatives jointly participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. As the ribbon fell, Eaglerise Mexico NET ELECTRIC smart manufacturing base was officially put into full production and operation. The factory primarily produces power transformers with a maximum capacity of 10MW and an output capacity of 6000 units per year.Smart Production Line Tour: Showcasing Robust Manufacturing CapabilitiesWith a total investment exceeding USD 100 million, this facility is the first fully automated digital factory for medium-voltage oil-immersed transformers in North America. It features an end-to-end fully intelligent production line covering all processes from raw material processing to finished product delivery. Visiting guests toured the tank and transformer assembly workshops, observing the production and testing processes of locally manufactured photovoltaic step-up transformers. They highly praised the factory's intelligent manufacturing capabilities and standardized quality control systems.Looking Ahead: Embracing a Bright Future in Energy and Information IndustriesCurrently, North America's new energy and AI data center industries are entering a period of rapid growth, with sustained market demand expansion. In the future, Eaglerise will leverage its Mexico digital factory as a strategic pivot, empowering North American energy and information industry upgrades through smart manufacturing. The company will continue to iteratively optimize its global production capacity layout, forging a new paradigm of long-term, high-quality, and sustainable development.

Eaglerise Mexico NET ELECTRIC Factory Grand Opening

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