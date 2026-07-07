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CONNECT • ENGAGE • VOTE

For Immediate Release

July 6, 2026

View as a webpage

Media ContactMircalla Wozniak, 333-413-7766

mwozniak@bouldercounty.gov

Boulder County’s 2026 Primary Election Audit and Canvass Open to Public

Audit to check election outcomes from the 2026 Primary Election

Boulder County, CO – The public is invited to observe the Boulder County Election Division’s 2026 Primary Election risk-limiting audit (RLA) beginning on Tuesday, July 14 along with other post-election certification activities*, as detailed below.

While Boulder County and all Colorado counties have conducted post-election audits since 2005, a risk-limiting audit is the most highly regarded way to test the accuracy of election results. Colorado has been conducting risk-limiting audits since 2017 and was the first state in the nation to conduct a statewide version.

What: Boulder County Risk-Limiting Audit

When: Starting Tuesday, July 14 (see detailed schedule below)

Where: 1750 33rd Street in Boulder; Please RSVP by Monday evening to Vote@BoulderCounty.gov as space is limited; Check in at the Ballot Processing Center

The risk-limiting audit is a test that helps ensure the accuracy of election results and provides the public with evidence that election outcomes reflect the votes cast by voters on their ballots. To ensure tabulation was accurate, the process reviews how a ballot’s votes were captured at the time it was processed by comparing a sample of paper ballots with digital tallies. To learn more about risk-limiting audits, see the Secretary of State’s Audit Center and FAQs on the RLA.

The software that facilitates the risk-limiting audit at the state level is open source, meaning anyone can examine the code themselves and other states are welcome to learn from or build upon it.

Detailed Schedule plus other activities and Canvass RSVP information:

Monday, July 13 (in-person or online) – 10 a.m. – Secretary of State’s office provides high-level background on RLA and establishes random seed, which provides the basis for determining which random ballots to pull and audit. (about 15 min process). See Secretary of State notice for link.

Tuesday, July 14 – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. or until complete (Round 1) – Ballot pull and conduct the risk-limiting audit

Wednesday, July 15 – 9 a.m. – until complete – Continuation of the audit, if needed

Thursday, July 16 – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Ballot pull and conduct the risk-limiting audit, Round 2 (if applicable)

Monday, July 20 (online only) – 2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. - Canvass Board meeting (final presentation and signoff of election) – During the meeting, staff presents data that provides evidence to certify the election. This includes voter registration changes during the election and election results including ballots received versus ballots counted, including mail ballots and in-person ballots. This data is also summarized in the Reconciliation Report. RSVP to Vote@BoulderCounty.gov by Monday, July 20 by 12 p.m. to get link to view.

Complete risk-limiting audit details and data will be available on the Secretary of State’s Audit Center after the audit is complete.

The Boulder County Elections Division expects to post complete and official election results and related documentation at the end of the day on Monday, July 20, though the date is subject to change.

* Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ADA@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email mwozniak@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-413-7766. For these events, please contact us as soon as possible, ideally 2-3 business day prior, so we may be able to schedule accommodations and/or an interpreter.