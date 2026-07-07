Joe Bonamassa Announces 2027 U.S. Spring Tour, Continuing One of the Biggest Creative Runs of His Career

Special Fan Presale Begins Today, July 7th at 10 am Local Time, Public On-Sale Begins Friday, July 10th at 10 am Local Time

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa has announced a new run of Spring 2027 U.S. tour dates, bringing one of today’s most celebrated live guitarists back to theaters and performing arts centers across the country. The tour begins February 12th at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI, and continues through March 13th at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL, with stops in Cleveland, Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville, Charleston, Roanoke, Hershey, Syracuse, Albany, Richmond, Charlotte, and more.A special Joe Bonamassa fan presale begins Today, Tuesday, July 7th, at 10 AM local time, followed by venue and Ticketmaster presales where applicable.The public on-sale begins Friday, July 10th at 10 AM local time. Fans can visit www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates for tickets, presale access, VIP packages, and additional information.The newly announced dates follow another major year of touring and recording for Bonamassa, who continues to build one of the most expansive and active careers in modern blues-rock. Following a packed 2026 schedule that includes major U.S. summer dates, a fall European tour, an appearance at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival, and sold-out destination events including Sound Wave Beach Weekend and his annual Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea, the 2027 Spring Tour will bring Bonamassa back to some of the country’s most beloved rooms for a full-scale evening of guitar-driven blues, rock, and soul.The announcement arrives on the heels of Bonamassa’s 31st #1 Billboard Blues album release, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, a powerful live album and concert film celebrating the music and legacy of Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher. Recorded during Bonamassa’s sold-out tribute performances in Gallagher’s hometown of Cork, Ireland, the project has already drawn major praise, with Guitarist Magazine writing that “Joe does his hero proud…a very fitting affectionate tribute to one of the most notable blues guitarists of our age.” Blues Matters called the release “one of the finest live albums ever produced,” while Powerplay awarded it a perfect 10/10, writing that “Bonamassa has captured Gallagher’s genre-defining influence and honored it with flawless perfection.” Order The Spirit Of Rory Live at Cork HERE The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork captures a deeply personal side of Bonamassa’s artistry, honoring one of his formative guitar heroes with a setlist rooted in Gallagher’s fiery blues-rock catalog and the spirit of the legendary Irish Tour ’74 era. The project includes the LIVE VIDEO for “A Million Miles Away,” one of Gallagher’s most emotionally resonant songs, along with performances of “Walk On Hot Coals,” “Bullfrog Blues,” “Bad Penny,” “Tattoo’d Lady,” “I Fall Apart,” and more.The release follows Bonamassa’s landmark B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, a 32-song tribute album honoring what would have been B.B. King’s 100th birthday. Produced with Josh Smith in partnership with the B.B. King Estate, the album features an extraordinary cross-generational lineup including Buddy Guy, Slash, Keb’ Mo’, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Paul Rodgers, Chaka Khan, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., and many others. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, marking Bonamassa’s historic 30th No. 1 album and further extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. It also reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.Together, these projects underscore Bonamassa’s unique role as both a world-class performer and a steward of blues history, carrying forward the legacies of foundational artists while continuing to expand the language of contemporary blues-rock onstage and in the studio. His Spring 2027 U.S. Tour will give audiences another chance to experience that energy in person, with the precision, intensity, and emotional depth that have made him one of the most in-demand touring artists in the world.U.S. Spring Tour 2027 [NEW DATES]February 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside TheaterFebruary 13 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse SquareFebruary 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National CentreFebruary 17 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville PalaceFebruary 19 & 20 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumFebruary 21 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterFebruary 23 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund CenterFebruary 24 - Hershey, PA - Hershey TheatreFebruary 26 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark TheatreFebruary 27 - Albany, NY - Palace TheatreMarch 2 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center for the ArtsMarch 3 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy CenterMarch 5 - Columbia, SC - Township AuditoriumMarch 6 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 9 - Greensboro, NC - Tanger CenterMarch 11 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts CenterMarch 12 - Melbourne, FL - King CenterMarch 13 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2026July 29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Gov't MuleJuly 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 3 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent**August 5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/ special guest JJ Grey & MofroAugust 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts PavilionAugust 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 9 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre w/ Gov't MuleAugust 11 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights w/ Gov't MuleAugust 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, ILAugust 14 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium w/ Gov't Mule**August 15 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/ Gov't MuleAugust 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic CenterAugust 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles TheaterAugust 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterAugust 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreSeptember 26-27 – Austin, TX – Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival @ Moody CenterOctober 1 – New York City, NY – Buddy’s Got The Blues: A 90th Birthday Concert Celebration @ Radio City Music Hall**Sold OutEU FALL TOUR 2026October 21 - Helsinki, FL - Veikkaus ArenaOctober 23 - Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Avicii ArenaOctober 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo SpektrumOctober 25 - Gothenburg, SE - Göteborg Partille ArenaOctober 27 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen KøbenhavnOctober 29 - Rostock, DE - Stadthalle RostockOctober 30 - Berlin, DE - Uber ArenaOctober 31 - Dortmund, DE - WestfalenhalleNovember 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol ForumNovember 6 - Toulouse, FR - Zénith Toulouse MétropoleNovember 7 - Barcelona, ES - Barcelona Sant Jordi ClubNovember 8 - Madrid, ES - Madrid Palacio VistalegreNovember 11 - Wrocław, Poland - Hala StuleciaABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of his generation. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15-time Blues Music Award nominee - with four wins - he recently notched his 31st No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his latest tribute album The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. With over 50 releases spanning studio and live recordings, he has built a far-reaching, multi-genre catalog.Beyond performing, Bonamassa plays a central role in today’s blues landscape as a producer and curator. Working closely with Josh Smith, he has produced albums for artists including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, and Jimmy Hall through his Journeyman and KTBA labels. He also curates and headlines sold-out destination events like Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea and Sound Wave Beach Weekend, while his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has funded hundreds of music education projects across the country.A dedicated student of the instrument, Bonamassa is also known as one of the world’s leading guitar collectors and historians, with a deep connection to the lineage of blues and rock. For more information, visit http://www.jbonamassa.com For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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