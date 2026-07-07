ROK-U.S. Service Members Build Readiness Through Monthly Combined Physical Training

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Service members from the Republic of Korea and the United States assigned to the Combined Forces Command participate in monthly combined physical training designed to strengthen teamwork, interoperability and combat readiness.

Held on the first Friday of each month at Balboni Field, the training supports the command's "3x3 Daun (Down) Spirit Campaign," an initiative focused on reinforcing military professionalism, warrior ethos and combined service.

The campaign draws on the similar pronunciation of the Korean word "Daun," meaning "befitting" or "acting like," and the English word "down." It emphasizes three principles: acting like a soldier, acting like a warrior and acting like a Combined Forces Command service member. The initiative encourages military discipline, combat readiness and a shared sense of responsibility across the combined force.

The campaign also emphasizes leadership by example from officers and noncommissioned officers while encouraging participation from all service members. Combined physical training provides an opportunity for ROK and U.S. personnel to train together, strengthening trust, teamwork and interoperability.

Training begins at 6 a.m. with formation and warm-up exercises at Balboni Field. At 6:15 a.m., participants complete a 2-mile formation run before moving into circuit training led by a U.S. noncommissioned officer. Service members rotate through four high-intensity exercise stations, spending two minutes at each station:

Bicycle crunches to improve core stability

Maximum pushups to build upper-body muscular endurance

Air squats to develop lower-body strength and mobility

Planks to improve muscular endurance and balance

The program is designed to improve physical readiness, reinforce military discipline and provide opportunities for ROK and U.S. service members to share training methods and strengthen combined relationships.

"The 3x3 Daun Spirit Campaign aims to foster a culture where leaders lead by example and soldiers naturally follow," said Combined Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. Kwon Hyuk-il. "Combined physical training is a prime example of putting that spirit into practice. As ROK and U.S. service members run and train together, our combined interoperability continues to grow stronger."

An officer assigned to the Personnel Directorate who regularly participates in the training said exercising alongside U.S. noncommissioned officers strengthens both physical fitness and mental resilience.

"As we train and encourage one another, camaraderie develops naturally, which directly enhances our combined operational capabilities," the officer said.

Combined Forces Command plans to continue the monthly training as part of its effort to strengthen mutual understanding, build trust and expand opportunities for ROK-U.S. team building across the command.