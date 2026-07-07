‘Call Her Daddy’ Impersonators Targeted the Sisters of the Valley in a Sophisticated Social Engineering Attack

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The Sisters document how criminals posing as Alex Cooper’s podcast team used a fake interview opportunity to target the company’s social media infrastructure

The lesson is that criminals can wrap themselves around legitimate collaboration practices and persuade a business owner to use real tools to assist in their fraud.” — Sister Hilda

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisters of the Valley , the California-based women’s wellness company known internationally as the ‘weed nuns’, has documented a six-month-long social engineering operation in which criminals posing as representatives of the Call Her Daddy podcast used the promise of a paid interview with host Alex Cooper to gain trust and guide the company’s team through changes involving social media collaboration and event-management tools, essentially weaponizing Meta’s business suite of tools.The operation began in late December 2025, when two Sisters in the company office excitedly told founder Sister Kate that Alex Cooper wanted to interview her. Sister Kate didn't know who Alex Cooper was, but the younger Sisters certainly did. They told Sister Kate that the podcast, 'Call Her Daddy' was huge, that Alex was brilliant, and that she needed to answer immediately. That excitement was part of what made the approach work.”The purported podcast team offered a fee and had continual emails and telephone conversations, even getting on a Zoom meeting. According to records preserved by the company, the impersonators invoked Meta sponsorship and represented that certain event-management functions needed to be configured in preparation for a future LIVE appearance.“This wasn’t someone guessing a password or sending an obvious phishing email,” Sister Hilda said. “They borrowed the credibility of Alex Cooper and Call Her Daddy. They got us onto calls. They gave us plausible explanations. Then they walked us through changes inside systems we all believed were being used for a legitimate media collaboration.”The Sisters document that the operation unfolded slowly, beginning in late December of 2025 and culminating with the discovery of the lost business admin controls on July 1st of 2026. No obvious takeover followed the initial contact. Their public Facebook and Instagram presence remained active. The company continued posting normally. Customers and followers had no visible reason to believe anything had changed behind the scenes. Months later, a man identifying himself as ‘Jeff’ and presenting himself as connected to the purported Call Her Daddy arrangement re-established contact. He explained that the LIVE event had been delayed because Meta was backed up and guided Sister Kate through the same steps taken the first time.The date of that call was April 17. The significance of April 17 was not understood until July, when Sisters of the Valley began reconstructing the incident after encountering what appeared to be a fraudulent Meta payout process. During that investigation, Sister Kate discovered that her privileges over her own business assets had been suspended on April 17 — the same date as the call with the imposter Call Her Daddy representative.“That was the moment the story changed,” Sister Halla explained. “We went back through months of emails, calls and records. The date lined up. What had looked like a failed or delayed media collaboration began to look like a long game.” The company’s documentation includes emails, messages, telephone information, dates, screenshots and records of subsequent support interactions. In one preserved support exchange, the matter was characterized as a “Business Manager Compromise Review” focused on “Unauthorized admin/Events Manager access.” The exchange also recorded details involving the purported Call Her Daddy scam and unauthorized administrator activity.Sisters of the Valley has filed reports with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Federal Trade Commission. The company emphasizes that it has found no evidence that Alex Cooper or the legitimate Call Her Daddy organization participated in or had knowledge of the operation. The Sisters regard Cooper and her team as victims of the impersonation as well.“Alex Cooper is a victim of this too,” Sister Halla said. “Someone used her name, her credibility and the excitement people naturally feel about being invited onto a major show. Her reputation was part of the weapon.” The Sisters are publishing their detailed account as a warning to creators, influencers and small-business owners who routinely receive invitations for podcasts, LIVE events, advertising partnerships, sponsorships and cross-platform collaborations.The case illustrates a form of social engineering that can be difficult to recognize because the target may be communicating with real people over weeks or months, participating in video meetings, receiving plausible appearance offers and clicking legitimate buttons inside legitimate platforms while following fraudulent instructions.“The lesson is not simply ‘don’t give anyone your password, or don't click on a foreign link, because none of that was part of the formula’” Sister Hilda said. “We didn’t have to do those things. The lesson is that criminals can wrap themselves around legitimate collaboration practices and persuade a business owner to use real tools to assist in their fraud.”Sisters of the Valley is urging creators, influencers and small-business owners to independently verify high-profile collaboration invitations through a second, separately sourced channel before changing business permissions, event roles, administrative access or connected assets — even when the requested steps occur inside a legitimate platform.“If someone famous wants to work with you, the excitement itself can become part of the vulnerability,” Sister Hilda said. “Stop. Verify through a channel you found independently. Do not rely only on the email thread, phone number, Zoom meeting or contact information that arrived with the invitation.”The full documented account is available in the Sisters’ newly published article: The ‘Call Her Daddy’ Hack: How Criminals Took Over the Control Room Behind Our Social Media AssetsAbout Sisters of the ValleySisters of the Valley is a California-based women’s wellness company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Merced County. The Sisters produce plant-based wellness products and have built a global following around women’s empowerment, environmental stewardship and their distinctive spiritual practice.

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