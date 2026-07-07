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Governor Newsom signs legislation 7.6.26

News What you need to know: California is deploying 15 fire engines and 53 personnel to help Colorado fight the over 85,000-acre Aspen Acres Fire, marking the first-ever CAL FIRE deployment to Colorado under a national mutual aid partnership. SACRAMENTO – Governor...

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Governor Newsom signs legislation 7.6.26

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