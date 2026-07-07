Kingfisher Energy Starts Their Quantum Journey with Qubo-NAIT Training

Qubo Consulting and NAIT launch Quantum Technology training programs. Quote from Dr. Brian Glover, Kingfisher Energy. Quote from Surinder Padem, NAIT.

Qubo Consulting Corp. and NAIT Introduce New Quantum Training Programs as Kingfisher Energy Joins Cohort of Industry Learners

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qubo Consulting Corporation and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) in 2025 announced the launch of two new online quantum technology training programs designed to help both national and international organizations build quantum literacy and prepare for emerging applications across multiple sectors.

Kingfisher Energy joined the NAIT programs — Quantum for Engineers and Quantum for Executives — last November and these programs will be offered again in September for the Fall 2026 session and in January for the Winter 2027 session, offering professionals a timely opportunity to develop skills in this rapidly evolving deep tech.

“We're proud to be the first college in the region to offer quantum technology courses in partnership with Qubo Consulting,” said Surinder Padem, NAIT’s Program Manager for Digital Literacy & Information Technology Training. “This collaboration marks a bold step into the future, preparing our learners for a career in one of the most transformative fields of the 21st century.”

The new certificates include a non-technical stream for executives (1-hr courses) and a technical stream for engineers and developers (2-hr courses). Courses blend live online instruction with informative slides to support working professionals with this short, targeted quantum training.



Industry Demand Already Growing

Organizations are already enrolling teams in the Qubo-NAIT programs — including Kingfisher Energy, an Alberta-based energy and mining company focused on helium and natural hydrogen exploration.

Kingfisher is exploring how quantum computing, as well as other quantum technologies like quantum sensing and quantum-safe encryption, could help them work through enormous volumes of subsurface data, reduce exploration risk, speed-up survey time, and improve capital efficiency. The company appointed Dr. Katanya Kuntz, Founder and CEO of Qubo Consulting Corp. and Qubo-NAIT programs instructor, to serve as its official Quantum Technology Advisor.

“Quantum is still relatively new for all of us, and what Qubo brings to the learning process is a very straightforward and accessible way into a fairly complex science,” said Kingfisher Co-Founder, Co-Chair and CEO Brian Glover. “We have a diverse team with a wide range of experience that we need to bring up the learning curve and we thought that what Katanya and her company brought to the table was the most effective way of learning.”

The training will provide Kingfisher Energy with a framework to tackle region-specific exploration challenges, said Murray Rodgers, the company’s Co-Founder, Co-Chair, and CEO.

“We are a global company and will be working in different parts of the world and ultimately we hope to build the capability to use quantum computing models we create in one area and apply them effectively in others as well,” Rodgers said.

“I’m excited to see how quantum computing and quantum sensing can help Kingfisher Energy to improve both the quality of their survey data and how it’s processed, so that drilling can be targeted more effectively with higher success rates than currently achievable. Starting their quantum journey with Qubo-NAIT quantum training gives them a targeted introduction to real-world use cases of this new deep tech that’s relevant to their industry,” Kuntz said.

Qubo Preview - NAIT Quantum Certificate Programs

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