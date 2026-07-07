For decades, PR teams chased the marquee placement. AI search rewards a different pattern.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, the gold standard in public relations was the marquee placement: a feature in the Times, a segment on GMA, a Washington Post story. Local news coverage was often treated as a secondary outcome. That equation has changed, and PR teams may need to rethink how they value broadcast coverage. The reason: a growing share of U.S. adults now read AI-generated summaries in search results and use AI chatbots to find information.When a consumer asks ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, or Perplexity about a buying decision those tools don’t return a ranked list of web pages. They pull from a broader mix of information, including news coverage, third-party sources, and other credible signals, then construct an answer. And when they evaluate what to include, they look for patterns: multiple independent outlets, across different markets, covering the same story in the same timeframe. That pattern registers as a trend. A single prominent story, from a single source, does not.That is the structural advantage of the satellite media tour, and the subject of a new article from Becca Reissman, Vice President, Account Director, PR & Broadcast Services at Bridgenext Content Studio, who leads the team’s GEO practice.“The insight that changed how I think about this work is the difference between one Wall Street Journal feature and 20 local news segments airing in the same week. The WSJ story is valuable. But 20 distinct stories, each appearing in its own market, tell AI tools something different: this is a trend. Multiple independent sources are talking about this brand, which means it’s worth knowing about,” Reissman said.An SMT is a single morning of back-to-back television and radio interviews connecting a brand spokesperson with local news stations across the country. A standard tour reaches 18 to 22 markets in one day and can generate hundreds of media placements across TV, radio, and the web. Taken together, those placements create the kind of repeated, cross-market visibility AI systems are designed to recognize.“Media tours have always been a powerful way to build broad media presence quickly,” said Rich Quigley, Global Head of Bridgenext Content Studio.“What’s changed is the downstream value of that presence. Coverage across markets can now become part of the information layer AI tools draw from, and the PR teams that recognize that will start thinking differently about broadcast strategy.”To give clients a before-and-after view of how a tour may be influencing what AI tools say about a brand, Bridgenext Content Studio has developed a GEO / AI-search measurement layer. Backed by Bridgenext, a global, data-driven technology consultancy, the reporting adds AI-search visibility measurement alongside the broadcast metrics clients already receive. It’s currently in beta and available to media tour clients at no cost through 2026.“One major placement can make news. Repeated coverage across markets can create a pattern. In AI search, that distinction matters,” Reissman said.Read the article“How Satellite Media Tours Drive GEO Rankings for Your Brand,” by Becca Reissman, VP, PR & Broadcast Services.About Bridgenext Content StudioBridgenext Content Studio is the media and communications division of Bridgenext, a global digital consultancy. The PR & Broadcast Services practice, formerly Definition 6 (D6), and before that Medialink Worldwide, brings 40 years of broadcast PR authority. The team produces Satellite Media Tours (SMTs), Radio Media Tours (RMTs), Multi-Channel Media Tours, Audio News Releases, TV NewsBreaks, and Public Service Announcements, with full analytics and reporting, and works alongside Bridgenext Content Studio’s 21-time Emmy Award-winning Production and Post Production team.

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