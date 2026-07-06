SAMHSA Announces More Than $281 Million in Funding Opportunities to Address Addiction, Overdose, and Mental Illness and Promote Recovery
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced more than $281 million in funding opportunities for 15 grant programs.
The investments will advance President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative by expanding access to a wide range of behavioral health services, including substance use disorder treatment, overdose prevention and response, mental health and suicide prevention, trauma-informed care, integrated care, recovery supports, first responder training, privacy education and workforce development.
“President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative is putting recovery into action,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “We are investing more than $281 million through 15 grant programs to expand treatment, strengthen recovery services, prevent overdose, and equip communities with the tools they need to save lives, restore families, and Make America Healthy Again.”
“These funding opportunities reflect SAMHSA’s commitment to addressing the full continuum of behavioral health needs — from preventing substance use and suicide to expanding mental health services, trauma-informed care, addiction treatment, reversing overdoses, and recovery support,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “By investing in evidence-based programs and community partnerships, we can help save lives, improve outcomes, and strengthen the health and well-being of people across the country.”
The opportunities announced today support communities addressing trauma, mental illness, substance use prevention, addiction treatment, overdose prevention and response, and suicide prevention:
- $68.2 million for Medication-Assisted Treatment - Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction grants that expand access to medications for opioid use disorder, increase availability of treatment and recovery for individuals with opioid use disorder, and reduce illicit opioid use and prescription opioid misuse and overdose.
- $55.7 million for Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) grants that support the development of sustainable infrastructures for school-based mental health programs and services.
- $40.6 million for National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative - Community Treatment and Service Centers-III grants that create and operate Community Treatment and Service Centers to increase access to and deliver effective trauma treatment and services for children and youth who have been impacted by traumatic events.
- $34.7 million for First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act grants that train first responders and communities in administering and distributing FDA-approved opioid overdose reversal medications.
- $22 million for Mental Health Awareness Training grants that facilitate the implementation of mental health awareness and literacy training.
- $13.7 million for Promoting Integration of Primary Behavioral Healthcare - States grants that promote full integration and collaboration in clinical practices between physical and behavioral health care.
- $11 million for Preventing Drug Overdoses: Community Prevention and Response grants that support the development and implementation of a community-wide prevention program to reduce drug overdose deaths by expanding access to FDA-approved opioid overdose reversal medications.
- $10.5 million for Treatment, Recovery and Workforce Support grants that support individuals in substance use disorder (SUD) or co-occurring disorder (COD) treatment and recovery to live independently and participate in the workforce.
- $8.8 million for Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention grants that support a comprehensive public health and evidence-based approach that enhances behavioral health services for all college students, prevents and reduces suicide and mental and substance use disorders, promotes help-seeking behavior and reduces stigma, and improves the identification and treatment of at-risk college students so they can successfully complete their studies.
- $6 million for Emergency Department Alternatives to Opioids programs that establish and implement practices which will help organizations develop alternatives to pharmacological opioid interventions for pain, reduce the potential harmful consequences of opioid use for pain care in hospitals and emergency departments, thereby promoting safer pain treatment and reducing the risk of future opioid misuse and possible opioid overdose.
- $4.2 million for Assertive Community Treatment grants that establish or expand ACT programs for transition-aged youth (age 18-25), adults, and older adults with a serious mental illness (SMI) including individuals with SMI who are experiencing homelessness or are at imminent risk of homelessness.
- $1.8 million for Statewide Family Network grants that enhance the capacity of statewide, mental health family-controlled organizations to support, train, and mentor family members/primary caregivers.
- $1.5 million for Recovery Community Services grants that strengthen recovery communities by expanding access to recovery support services, including peer recovery support services, for individuals living with SUD and COD, including those in recovery.
- $1.5 million for Recovery Community Services Program - Statewide Network grants that strengthen recovery organizations, their statewide network of recovery partners, and the specialty and primary health care systems in the delivery of Recovery Support Services.
- $1 million for the Center of Excellence for Protected Health Information Related to Behavioral Health that will develop and disseminate training, technical assistance, and educational resources for health care practitioners, families, individuals, states, and communities on federal privacy statutes and regulations as they relate to behavioral health data.
President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative, co-chaired by Secretary Kennedy and White House Senior Advisor Kathryn Burgum, is a bold new national response to the chronic disease of addiction that will create stronger coordination across government, the healthcare sector, faith communities, and the private sector in order to save lives, restore families, and strengthen our communities.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.