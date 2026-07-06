SAMHSA Announces More Than $281 Million in Funding Opportunities to Address Addiction, Overdose, and Mental Illness and Promote Recovery

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced more than $281 million in funding opportunities for 15 grant programs.

The investments will advance President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative by expanding access to a wide range of behavioral health services, including substance use disorder treatment, overdose prevention and response, mental health and suicide prevention, trauma-informed care, integrated care, recovery supports, first responder training, privacy education and workforce development.

“President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative is putting recovery into action,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “We are investing more than $281 million through 15 grant programs to expand treatment, strengthen recovery services, prevent overdose, and equip communities with the tools they need to save lives, restore families, and Make America Healthy Again.”

“These funding opportunities reflect SAMHSA’s commitment to addressing the full continuum of behavioral health needs — from preventing substance use and suicide to expanding mental health services, trauma-informed care, addiction treatment, reversing overdoses, and recovery support,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “By investing in evidence-based programs and community partnerships, we can help save lives, improve outcomes, and strengthen the health and well-being of people across the country.”

The opportunities announced today support communities addressing trauma, mental illness, substance use prevention, addiction treatment, overdose prevention and response, and suicide prevention:

President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative, co-chaired by Secretary Kennedy and White House Senior Advisor Kathryn Burgum, is a bold new national response to the chronic disease of addiction that will create stronger coordination across government, the healthcare sector, faith communities, and the private sector in order to save lives, restore families, and strengthen our communities.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.