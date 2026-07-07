Governor Abbott Announces Toyota Expansion In San Antonio

July 6, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, Inc. will expand its U.S. manufacturing production capacity with a second vehicle assembly line in San Antonio. The expansion doubles their existing manufacturing footprint in San Antonio and represents a $3.6 billion capital investment that will create 2,000 new jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $20 million and a $50,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus have been extended to Toyota. The expansion is also a qualified project under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program.

“Texas is where the world builds bigger, and Toyota shows it once more with a $3.6 billion expansion in San Antonio that doubles their factory footprint and creates 2,000 new jobs,” said Governor Abbott. “This Texas-sized investment reflects the strength of our workforce and the unmatched business advantages found only in our state. Supported by the Texas Enterprise Fund and JETI program, this expansion will deliver economic opportunities to generations of San Antonio families and further cement Texas as the premier destination for world-class advanced manufacturing.”

"Texas has been an essential partner in Toyota's growth for more than 20 years, and we're grateful to Governor Greg Abbott and the State of Texas for their continued support of our San Antonio expansion,” said Toyota Motor North America President and CEO Ted Ogawa. “This investment reflects our confidence in the people of Texas, our commitment to American manufacturing, and our shared vision for innovation, opportunity, and long-term economic growth. Together, we're building the next chapter of Toyota's manufacturing legacy in America.”

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas has had a significant presence in Texas for more than 20 years. Toyota broke ground on the current 2.2-million-square-foot manufacturing facility in San Antonio in 2003 with production beginning in 2006. The new facilities combined represent an $8.3 billion capital investment and will employ 6,100 San Antonians who assemble Tundras and Sequoias. Twenty-three on-site suppliers also employ 5,600 people. In addition, Toyota Motor North America has been headquartered in Texas since 2014 and is home to 6,600 employees on the state-of-the-art $1 billion campus in Plano.

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas' decision to expand in San Antonio is tremendous news for our community and for the State of Texas,” said Senator Roland Gutierrez. “The creation of 2,000 new jobs and an economic impact of more than $3.6 billion reflects the strength of our workforce, our business-friendly environment, and the opportunities that continue to grow in our region. This investment adds to the vibrancy of our city and will enhance our area for generations to come. Toyota believes in San Antonio and is proud to invest in the people who make our community such a remarkable place to live and work. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and celebrating continued success together.”

“Toyota has been an integral part of San Antonio's success for more than two decades, and this expansion is another tremendous investment in our community," said Representative John Lujan. “A $3.6 billion investment and 2,000 new good-paying jobs will create new opportunities for hardworking Texans, strengthen our regional economy, and further establish South San Antonio as a premier destination for advanced manufacturing. I appreciate Governor Abbott's continued commitment to keeping Texas the best state for business and congratulate Toyota on this exciting milestone.”

“San Antonio proudly hosts Toyota, and we’re excited to be selected for additional expansion,” said San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones. “This is a significant recognition of the talent our city offers, as well as the investments our community is willing to make to support Toyota’s growth. We look forward to expanding the Toyota family in San Antonio."

“Toyota has been a loyal and dedicated partner in this community for two decades,” said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. “This is the plant’s second milestone investment in two years. Toyota continues to honor its commitments here, and this exciting initiative shows the confidence one of the world’s leading companies has in Bexar County today and in the future.”

“Many of our Southwest Independent School District (ISD) families have a real, personal connection to Toyota's investment in our community,” said Southwest ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball. “We’re proud to play a role in supporting their expansion and the opportunity it brings to our families.”

“This marks a transformational expansion for Toyota in San Antonio,” said President and CEO of greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership Sarah Carabias Rush. “With a second vehicle assembly line, Toyota will continue to grow quality jobs with tremendous career progression opportunities for our San Antonio region. This win reflects the competitive strength of our skilled workforce, our leadership in automotive manufacturing innovation, and the seamless collaboration among the State of Texas, Bexar County, the City of San Antonio, and our utility and infrastructure partners to secure this opportunity.”

View more information about Toyota.

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 5 into law following the 88th Regular Legislative Session, creating the JETI program to attract large, capital-intensive economic development projects that bring new capital investment and create new, good-paying Texas jobs while ensuring robust reporting and transparency.