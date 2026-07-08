Insi Named a Semifinalist in the 2026 Minnesota Cup Technology Division

Insi MN Cup

Insi earns recognition as one of Minnesota's top emerging technology startups for its innovative WordPress accessibility platform.

We built Insi to make accessibility a natural part of managing a website—giving teams practical guidance they can act on every day. Being recognized by the Minnesota Cup is an exciting milestone.” — Nicholas Longtin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insi , a WordPress accessibility platform, has been named a semifinalist in the 2026 Minnesota Cup Technology Division , earning recognition among Minnesota's most promising emerging technology companies.The recognition comes after an exceptionally competitive first round. According to the Minnesota Cup , 1,262 applications were submitted from entrepreneurs across the state, with just 92 companies advancing to the semifinal round across nine industry divisions.Founded by CEO Nicholas Longtin and CTO Eileen Noonan, Insi was created to solve a challenge they encountered repeatedly while building websites: organizations wanted to improve accessibility but lacked practical tools that fit naturally into their everyday workflows.Rather than relying on accessibility overlays or periodic audits, Insi helps website teams identify, prioritize, and resolve accessibility issues as they manage their WordPress sites. By making accessibility part of routine website maintenance, the platform enables organizations to create more inclusive digital experiences while supporting long-term accessibility compliance.The platform was developed by a team with decades of experience designing and building accessible WordPress websites for nonprofits, government agencies, associations, and mission-driven organizations. That experience revealed a common gap between identifying accessibility issues and giving website teams an efficient way to address them.The Minnesota Cup recognition marks an important milestone as Insi continues expanding its platform and helping organizations create more inclusive online experiences.About InsiInsi is a WordPress accessibility platform led by CEO Nicholas Longtin and CTO Eileen Noonan. The platform helps organizations identify, prioritize, and resolve accessibility issues before they affect users by integrating accessibility into the everyday website workflow. Built by a team with decades of WordPress and accessibility experience, Insi empowers organizations to create more inclusive digital experiences through practical, continuous accessibility management.For more information, visit insihub.com.

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