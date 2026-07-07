Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for April 2026

July 06, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas – Statewide and county crude oil and natural gas production for April 2026 reported in the tables below came from 158,173 oil wells and 83,387 gas wells.

Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC. For full oil and gas production statistics, you can visit the links below.

Statewide totals: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/

County rankings: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production-by-county-ranking/

TABLE 1 - APRIL 2026 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*

PRODUCT PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION Crude Oil 122,659,928 BBLS (barrels) 4,088,664 BBLS Natural Gas 1,045,708,797 mcf (thousand cubic feet) 34,856,959 mcf

* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

TABLE 2 - APRIL 2025 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION

PRODUCT UPDATED REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME Crude Oil 143,531,158 BBLS 121,918,736 BBLS Natural Gas 1,104,978,885 mcf 992,980,729 mcf

TABLE 3 – APRIL 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CRUDE OIL (BBLS) 1. MARTIN 20,199,986 2. MIDLAND 18,390,502 3. UPTON 8,883,352 4. LOVING 7,596,968 5. REEVES 5,559,788 6. REAGAN 5,487,499 7. HOWARD 5,019,889 8. KARNES 4,590,133 9. ANDREWS 4,414,627 10. GLASSCOCK 4,359,916

TABLE 4 – APRIL 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY TOTAL GAS (MCF) 1. WEBB 93,264,438 2. REEVES 83,682,287 3. MIDLAND 79,073,668 4. MARTIN 64,791,512 5. PANOLA 57,280,848 6. LOVING 43,986,350 7. CULBERSON 43,074,716 8. HARRISON 39,973,820 9. KARNES 39,487,390 10. UPTON 38,838,448

TABLE 5 – APRIL 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION