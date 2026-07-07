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Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for April 2026

July 06, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas – Statewide and county crude oil and natural gas production for April 2026 reported in the tables below came from 158,173 oil wells and 83,387 gas wells.

Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC. For full oil and gas production statistics, you can visit the links below.

Statewide totals: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/

County rankings: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production-by-county-ranking/

TABLE 1 - APRIL 2026 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*

PRODUCT PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION
Crude Oil 122,659,928 BBLS (barrels) 4,088,664 BBLS
Natural Gas 1,045,708,797 mcf (thousand cubic feet) 34,856,959 mcf

* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

TABLE 2 - APRIL 2025 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION

PRODUCT UPDATED REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL VOLUME
Crude Oil 143,531,158 BBLS 121,918,736 BBLS
Natural Gas 1,104,978,885 mcf 992,980,729 mcf

TABLE 3 – APRIL 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CRUDE OIL (BBLS)
1. MARTIN 20,199,986
2. MIDLAND 18,390,502
3. UPTON 8,883,352
4. LOVING 7,596,968
5. REEVES 5,559,788
6. REAGAN 5,487,499
7. HOWARD 5,019,889
8. KARNES 4,590,133
9. ANDREWS 4,414,627
10. GLASSCOCK 4,359,916

TABLE 4 – APRIL 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY TOTAL GAS (MCF)
1. WEBB 93,264,438
2. REEVES 83,682,287
3. MIDLAND 79,073,668
4. MARTIN 64,791,512
5. PANOLA 57,280,848
6. LOVING 43,986,350
7. CULBERSON 43,074,716
8. HARRISON 39,973,820
9. KARNES 39,487,390
10. UPTON 38,838,448

TABLE 5 – APRIL 2026 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CONDENSATE (BBLS)
1. REEVES 6,630,164
2. LOVING 3,800,199
3. CULBERSON 3,093,942
4. DE WITT 1,532,605
5. WEBB 1,314,121
6. LA SALLE 1,274,156
7. DIMMIT 994,221
8. KARNES 891,366
9. WARD 665,785
10. LIVE OAK 636,690

About the Railroad Commission:
Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including more than 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit https://www.rrc.texas.gov/about-us/.

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Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for April 2026

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