Fallingst Technologies CEO Joseph K. Hopkins to Speak at Singapore IP Week 2026 on IP as a Strategic Financial Asset

Joseph K. Hopkins | CEO, Fallingst Technologies

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallingst Technologies LLC , a technology advisory firm specializing in asset management, intellectual property valuation, and IP-backed financing advisory services, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Joseph K. Hopkins, will be a featured speaker at Singapore IP Week 2026 , one of Asia's premier intellectual property conferences organized by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS). The event brings together leading intellectual property professionals, legal experts, policymakers, innovators, investors, and enterprises from around the world to discuss the evolving role of intellectual property in the global economy.Mr. Hopkins will participate in the conference's Day 2 Main Plenary Session, "Creating Value and Impact in an Intangible Global Economy," where he will share perspectives on the intersection of artificial intelligence, intellectual property valuation, intangible asset finance, and the emerging financial models that are reshaping how innovative companies access capital.As part of Fallingst Technologies' ongoing global outreach initiatives, the firm regularly participates in international conferences, industry forums, and strategic meetings with institutional funding partners to promote innovative financing solutions for technology-driven companies. Singapore IP Week provides an important platform for engaging with financial institutions, investors, and industry leaders who recognize the growing importance of intellectual property as a financeable asset class."Over the years, both our research and firsthand experience have shown that many financial institutions across Asia are often more receptive than traditional Western lenders to financing transactions secured by deep technology intellectual property and other intangible assets. During the conference, we will be meeting with several of our Asia-based banking partners, institutions that are already familiar with our IP-backed financing program and are actively seeking qualified opportunities." — Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO, Fallingst Technologies LLC.For many technology, healthcare, life sciences, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing companies, the most valuable assets on the balance sheet often never appear there. Patents, proprietary technologies, software platforms, trade secrets, clinical know-how, regulatory assets, proprietary algorithms, and other forms of intellectual property frequently represent the true foundation of enterprise value. Yet many organizations continue to view intellectual property primarily as a defensive legal mechanism rather than a strategic financial asset capable of supporting business growth.As venture capital becomes increasingly selective and equity dilution remains a concern, many management teams are exploring alternative sources of capital that preserve ownership while supporting commercialization, product development, regulatory milestones, and growth initiatives. Intellectual property-backed financing has emerged as one solution, enabling qualifying companies to leverage valuable intangible assets to access non-dilutive capital.Through its proprietary intellectual property assessment and valuation process, Fallingst Technologies helps innovative companies identify, evaluate, and quantify the financial value of patents, trade secrets, trademarks, software, and other intangible assets while positioning qualified businesses for potential IP-backed financing opportunities.During Singapore IP Week, Fallingst Technologies plans to professionally package and present several active client financing opportunities to its network of global banking and institutional funding partners across Asia. These presentations are designed to introduce qualified technology companies seeking growth capital to financial institutions experienced in intellectual property-backed lending and structured finance.The firm's participation reflects its continued commitment to connecting innovative companies with funding partners that recognize the value of intangible assets and support alternative financing solutions.Singapore has established itself as one of the world's leading hubs for intellectual property commercialization, innovation policy, and intangible asset finance. Organized by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), Singapore IP Week serves as a global forum where industry leaders collaborate on the future of intellectual property, artificial intelligence, technology commercialization, and innovation-driven economic growth.As intangible assets continue to account for an increasing share of enterprise value, Fallingst Technologies believes intellectual property will play an increasingly important role in corporate finance and long-term value creation. The firm's participation at Singapore IP Week reinforces its mission of helping innovative companies transform intellectual property from a legal asset into a strategic financial asset.For additional information about Fallingst Technologies LLC and its intellectual property valuation and IP-backed financing advisory services, please visit www.fallingstcmg.com

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