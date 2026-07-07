Temporary Service Outage at the Northern Landfill

Westminster, MD, Monday, July 6, 2026 – Due to a Verizon service outage in the area today, Monday, July 6th, the Northern Landfill, Resource Recovery Park is experiencing operational interruptions. Scale house systems are temporarily out of service, and delays should be expected. Until services are completely restored, cash is the preferred source of payment. Verizon anticipates the problem being fixed by mid-afternoon.

Everyone’s patience and understanding are appreciated. Residents are encouraged to check the Landfill Operations webpage for updates.