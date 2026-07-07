USA, Southern Gardening celebrate major birthdays

This month, we celebrate not only the 250th birthday of the United States of America but also the 30th anniversary of Southern Gardening.

For three decades, the Southern Gardening franchise offered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service has shared gardening knowledge, plant information and inspiration with gardeners throughout the South. It has been my privilege as host to watch gardens grow and to help gardeners create beautiful outdoor spaces across our region.

I recently visited the MSU South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station in Poplarville to view its display garden, which was designed and planted by the Pearl River County Master Gardeners as a tribute to America’s birthday celebration. The garden showcases the patriotic colors while demonstrating how the right combination of plants can create a beautiful and meaningful landscape.

The Master Gardeners selected several outstanding red, white and blue plants to bring this patriotic theme to life. Each of these offers unique benefits for Southern gardeners.

Representing the white portion of the display is Sparkle White Gaura.

This graceful native perennial adds elegance, movement and a soft texture to the garden. The delicate white flowers appear to float above the plant, resembling tiny butterflies dancing in the breeze. Gaura provides a long season of blooms and works well in flower beds, borders and pollinator gardens.

For best performance, plant Gaura in a location that receives full sun and has well-drained soil.

Once established, Gaura is drought-tolerant and requires minimal maintenance, making it an excellent choice for the Southern landscape. Remove spent blooms or lightly trim back the plant after flowering to encourage continued blooming and keep the plant looking neat.

Adding a bold splash of red is Summer Jewel Red salvia.

This compact salvia produces masses of brilliant scarlet blooms that are especially attractive to hummingbirds and butterflies, creating a lively pollinator-friendly garden.

Salvias are dependable performers in Southern gardens because they thrive in heat and humidity. Plant Summer Jewel Red salvia in full sun for the best flowering and choose a location with good drainage. Water regularly after planting to help establish strong roots, but once established, this salvia handles summer conditions well.

Completing the patriotic color combination are the blue blooms of Jubilee Gem Cornflower, also known as Bachelor’s Button.

These brilliant flowers provide a cool contrast in the garden and add the charm of a classic cottage garden. The flowers rise above soft gray-green foliage, creating a beautiful combination of color and texture.

Cornflowers prefer full sun and perform best in well-drained soil. They are relatively easy to grow and can tolerate cooler temperatures, making them a great choice for spring and early summer gardens.

Regular watering during dry periods helps maintain healthy growth and flowering. Deadheading spent blooms can encourage more flowers and keep the plants looking attractive.

This special planting at the MSU South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station is a wonderful reminder that gardens can honor history, bring communities together, support pollinators and create lasting memories.

As America celebrates 250 years and Southern Gardening celebrates 30 years of sharing gardening information, it is fitting to recognize these milestones surrounded by plants that represent the red, white and blue spirit of our nation.