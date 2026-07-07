Illinois Veterans Grant Expands Access to Innovative PTSD Treatment

Nonprofit Continues Removing Financial Barriers to Care as Access to Stellate Ganglion Block Treatment Expands

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erase PTSD Now , a national nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to innovative treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), announced today that its treatment waitlist has fallen to just 20 individuals—the lowest in the organization's history.The milestone follows years of donor support and the recent award of funding through the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Cash Grant Program, which will help eligible Illinois veterans access Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment while allowing other donor dollars to reach survivors nationwide.Since 2020, Erase PTSD Now has invested more than $2.4 million to provide access to SGB treatment for more than 1,400 individuals who otherwise could not afford care."For years our goal has been simple: make sure no one has to wait for hope because they can't afford treatment," said Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Erase PTSD Now. "Seeing our waitlist nearly disappear shows what happens when science, philanthropy, and compassion come together."Unlike treatments that focus solely on managing symptoms, Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) addresses the body's overactive fight-or-flight response by calming the sympathetic nervous system. The outpatient procedure takes about 15 minutes and has helped thousands of people experiencing persistent symptoms of PTSD.Emerging research continues to strengthen the evidence supporting SGB. A randomized clinical trial published in 2025 found that patients who received SGB before trauma-focused psychotherapy experienced faster reductions in PTSD symptoms and improved treatment outcomes compared with therapy alone.With the waitlist nearly eliminated, Erase PTSD Now is expanding its focus from treatment access to nationwide awareness.The organization is actively recruiting:Podcast guests for the Erase PTSD Now: Erasing the Silence podcast - Interest Form Community ambassadorsVeterans, first responders, healthcare professionals, researchers, and trauma survivors willing to share their storiesFor livestream communities, the impact is immediate and measurable. Approximately $2,000 can sponsor treatment for one individual, allowing supporters to see exactly how their fundraising changes lives.Every day, Erase PTSD Now works to remove financial barriers that prevent individuals from accessing innovative PTSD treatment. Whether trauma resulted from military service, childhood abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, first responder service, medical trauma, or other life experiences, the organization's mission remains the same:No one should be denied access to care because they cannot afford it."I don't feel like a different person," one scholarship recipient shared. "I just feel like the version of me that can finally breathe."About Erase PTSD Now - Erase PTSD Now is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment, advancing research, educating the public, and removing financial barriers for individuals living with PTSD and PTSI.Since 2020, the organization has invested more than $2.4 million into treatment scholarships and continues to work with leading physicians, researchers, veterans' organizations, and mental health advocates to transform trauma care.Erase PTSD Now has earned Candid Platinum Transparency recognition and a 4-Star Charity Navigator rating.

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