Chairman Maltzie on Pappas’ Response to Platner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie released the following statement after Chris Pappas finally responded to the allegations involving Graham Platner:

“After months of allegations against Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner where Chris Pappas remained silent, putting party politics ahead of the women and constituents he claims to represent, it seems a bit too little, too late. New Hampshire voters have every reason to question whether he is prepared to put the people of New Hampshire ahead of his own political interests.”

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