Farhat Calls for State Hearings on DTE Storm Response, Demands Increased Compensation for Affected Residents

LANSING, Mich., July 6, 2026 — Severe storms across Michigan caused widespread multi-day power outages affecting tens of thousands of residents, prompting state Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn) to issue the following statement calling for legislative oversight hearings and stronger compensation for impacted customers:

“What we have witnessed over the last several days is simply unacceptable. Since Friday, when residents first lost their electrical power, I have been in constant communication with residents who have lost electricity. Additionally, I have communicated with local mayors and first responders, while pressing our utility providers to restore power as quickly as possible. While restoration efforts have gradually improved, the overall storm response has left thousands of families without power for days. This has resulted in spoiled food and medication, disrupted lives, and displaced residents. The failure to respond in a timely and effective manner requires more direct state intervention.

“That is why I am calling on my colleagues in the Michigan House to immediately hold oversight hearings into the response of DTE and other utility companies regarding their handling of this storm. Despite years of rate increases and repeated assurances that investments were being made to strengthen and modernize the grid, families have been left without power for several days. The people of Michigan deserve answers. There is no time for excuses — only results.

“Furthermore, $35 does nothing to make residents whole after days without electricity. The financial impact of spoiled food, lost medication, damaged property, and other hardships often reaches hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. DTE should voluntarily provide meaningful compensation to affected customers. If it does not, the Michigan Public Service Commission must require it. Should neither occur, I will be pursuing legislative action to ensure residents receive the relief they need.

“Our residents deserve better.”