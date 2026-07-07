Governor Morrisey Releases Statement as Wood County Maintains Shelter-in-Place Order Near Parkersburg Fire ...

Charleston, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey released the following statement as Wood County continues to maintain a shelter-in-place order near Parkersburg fire:

“As firefighters continue working to contain the warehouse fire in Parkersburg, Governor Morrisey reminds residents that Wood County officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within a one-half-mile radius of an air monitoring location north of the facility after elevated levels of smoke-related particulate matter were detected.

Residents in the affected area should follow the guidance of local emergency management officials until the order is lifted.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 3 remain on the ground conducting air quality monitoring around the site. Air monitoring and monitoring locations will continue to be adjusted as conditions change.

Anyone with health concerns is encouraged to contact local health or emergency management officials for guidance.

The safety of the people of Wood County remains my highest priority. We are taking a cautious approach, working closely with our local, state, and federal partners, and providing every available resource necessary to protect the public while this response continues.

I also want to thank our firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS personnel, and the many first responders who have been working around the clock to contain this fire and protect the surrounding community. Their courage, professionalism, and dedication have been extraordinary. Please continue following the guidance of local emergency officials as we work together to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”