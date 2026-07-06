Coffia Introduces Legislation to Curb Consequences of Citizens United

Bills would revise the powers of corporations, non-profits and limited liability companies to prohibit spending in elections

LANSING, Mich., July 6, 2026 – State Rep. Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) and state Sen. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) introduced legislation today modeled after “The Montana Plan” initiative that seeks to curb the deleterious effect of the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. FEC. Sen. McCann introduced Senate Bills 1085–1087 and Senate Joint Resolution L, and Rep. Coffia introduced House Bills 6216–6218 and House Joint Resolution Z.

The proposal would regulate corporate spending in Michigan’s elections. For over 200 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has held that states have the authority to create, charter and regulate the powers of corporations operating within their state. Therefore, states also retain the authority to decide if and how corporate entities can spend money to influence elections.

“Citizens United was an awful ruling that opened the floodgates to more money in politics — a decision that has gone on to benefit wealthy corporations and individuals, while drowning out the voices of everyday Americans,” McCann said. “It is time Michigan joins the efforts across the country, from Montana to Hawaii, to do what we can at a state level to finally counter the effects of this decision and restore power back to the people and trust into our democracy.”

The legislation explicitly states that corporations, non-profits and limited liability companies do not have the power to pay, contribute or expend money or anything of value in support of or opposition to a candidate, political party, political committee or ballot question. The joint resolutions propose codifying this change in the Michigan Constitution.

“In my 3.5 years in the legislature, I have witnessed all too clearly the impact of rampant, unchecked corporate power rotting the soul of democracy in Michigan,” Coffia said. “I have seen big insurance, utility monopolies and other special interest groups wield staggering levels of influence over what bills are even allowed a committee hearing, regardless of which party is holding the gavel. This legislation is desperately needed and long overdue to refocus Michigan politics on serving everyday Michiganders, not corporate CEOs and their shareholders.”

A 2025 YouGov poll commissioned by Issue One found that overwhelming majorities of Americans agreed that large independent expenditures by wealthy donors and corporations in elections give rise to corruption or the appearance of corruption. This included 84% of Democrats, 74% of Republicans and 79% of independents.

At least 13 other states have introduced similar legislation with the same intent, including California, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virgina. And most recently, Hawaii has signed their legislation into law. Many other states are exploring legislation to put this question on the ballot, including Montana who is leading the way with “The Montana Plan” which is expected to appear on their 2026 general election ballots this November.

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