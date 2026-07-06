Rep. St. Germaine highlights responsible investments in Michigan’s natural resources

State Rep. Alicia St. Germaine today highlighted funding for the Department of Natural Resources in the new state budget, saying the plan supports conservation, protects public access to Michigan’s natural resources and keeps outdoor recreation affordable.

The budget maintains hunting and fishing license fees at current levels while continuing investments in the stewardship of Michigan’s parks, forests and waterways. The spending plan also reflects a broader effort to fund core state services without increasing statewide taxes or fees.

“Michigan’s natural resources belong to everyone,” St. Germaine said. “This budget protects access to the places that bring our communities together while ensuring the state continues to be a good steward of our public lands.”

Working alongside House Natural Resources and Tourism Chair Ken Borton and the Department of Natural Resources, St. Germaine also secured an additional $500,000 to help control Michigan’s cormorant population. Cormorant birds consume an estimated 1.5 pounds of fish each day, totaling nearly 70 million pounds annually, while their highly acidic droppings damage and kill trees and other vegetation in nesting areas.

“We make significant investments in Michigan’s fisheries, and it’s important that we also protect those investments,” St. Germaine said. “Responsible cormorant management helps preserve healthy fish populations, protects sensitive habitats and ensures our sportsmen, anglers and local communities continue to benefit from Michigan’s world-class natural resources.”

St. Germaine said the budget recognizes the importance of the state’s outdoor economy, which supports local businesses, tourism and jobs in communities across Michigan.

“Our parks, trails and waterways are part of what makes Michigan a great place to live, work and visit,” St. Germaine said. “By making smart investments, funding our fisheries responsibly and keeping costs affordable, we’re helping preserve these opportunities for future generations.”