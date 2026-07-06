Rep. Martin ethics reform bill headed to governor’s desk

Legislation sponsored by state Rep. David Martin to strengthen ethics standards in Michigan government is headed to the governor after receiving final approval from the Legislature.

House Bill 4063 prohibits former governors, lieutenant governors, and department heads in the executive office from serving as registered lobbyist agents for two years after leaving office.

“Public office is public trust,” said Martin. “The people of Michigan deserve to know decisions are being made because they’re in the best interest of our state, not because someone is already thinking about their next job. This legislation helps restore confidence by creating a clear separation between serving in government and cashing in on the relationships built while in office.”

Martin said the two-year cooling-off period establishes a commonsense safeguard against conflicts of interest while reinforcing accountability for Michigan’s highest-ranking executive officials.

“Good government depends on transparency and trust,” Martin said. “This is a practical reform that helps ensure executive officials are working for the people they serve from their first day in office to their last. I appreciate my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who recognized the importance of this legislation and helped move it to the governor’s desk.”

House Bill 4063 now awaits the governor’s signature.