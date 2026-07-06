Rep. Tisdel: Budget protects taxpayers, preserves state’s financial footing

State Rep. Mark Tisdel today highlighted the new state budget’s focus on fiscal responsibility, noting it includes no new statewide taxes or fees, preserves Michigan’s rainy-day fund and reduces state spending for the second consecutive year.

The budget reduces general fund spending by $859 million, eliminates an additional $800 million in waste, and leaves the state’s rainy-day fund untouched. It follows last year’s budget, which also reduced state spending after years of poor budget practices.

“A responsible budget isn’t measured by how much government spends but by how well it manages the resources taxpayers provide,” Tisdel said. “This budget lives within our means, protects taxpayers from new taxes and safeguards the reserves that help Michigan weather economic uncertainty.”

Tisdel said maintaining the rainy-day fund was one of the Legislature’s most important accomplishments during budget negotiations.

“When the economy slows, you don’t want to discover you’ve already spent your safety net,” Tisdel said. “Keeping the rainy-day fund intact protects Michigan’s financial stability and puts the state in a stronger position for whatever may come next.”

The budget also includes reforms to strengthen government accountability, reduce unnecessary spending and improve oversight across state departments while continuing to fund core services.

“For the second year in a row, we’ve shown that government doesn’t have to grow every year,” Tisdel said. “You can invest in priorities, exercise fiscal discipline and respect the taxpayers who make those investments possible.”