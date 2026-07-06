Rep. Beson champions responsible budget that cuts spending, protects taxpayers

State Rep. Timmy Beson today championed the passage of a bipartisan budget agreement that continues the Legislature’s work to rein in state spending, marking the second consecutive year lawmakers have approved a state budget that reduces overall spending while protecting the core services Michigan families rely on.

Beson said the new budget proves the state can live within its means without shortchanging essential services. By reducing waste and spending taxpayer dollars wisely, lawmakers funded key priorities while protecting the state’s rainy-day fund and avoiding tax increases.

“For too long, Lansing treated bigger budgets as the answer to every problem,” Beson said. “People don’t manage their household budgets that way, and government shouldn’t either. This budget forces state government to live within their means, protects the rainy-day fund, and makes sure taxpayers receive the greatest value for every dollar they send to Lansing.”

The budget deal also includes historic investments in education, including record-breaking per-student funding of $10,300 per student and true universal breakfast and lunch programs. Lawmakers also secured funding for teacher bonuses, school buses, dual enrollment, and early learning programs. The investments in education ensure schools have ample resources to prepare Michigan kids for adulthood, all while keeping them fed and ready to learn.

The budget agreement also delivers two significant local funding investments championed by Beson for Bay County. The projects include $1,995,000 for Bay City’s Lafayette Bridge project and $600,000 for the Bay County Department of Water & Sewer. Beson said he will share additional details about each investment in the coming days.