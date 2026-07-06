Rep. Martin secures $950,000 for Groveland Township fire wells in state budget

State Rep. David Martin today announced he secured $950,000 in the new state budget to help Groveland Township strengthen emergency response by installing 10 new high-capacity fire wells throughout the community.

The funding will support the Groveland Township Fire Department’s efforts to improve access to reliable water sources in a community without a municipal water system. The new wells will be strategically placed across the township to reduce travel time for firefighters, improve fire suppression capabilities, and strengthen protection for residents, businesses and critical infrastructure.

“Keeping our communities safe starts with making sure our first responders have the tools they need to do their jobs,” said Martin. “This investment will help Groveland Township firefighters respond more effectively when every second counts. By improving access to water, we’re strengthening public safety and helping protect lives and property.”

Because Groveland Township is largely rural, firefighters currently rely on tanker shuttle operations and mutual aid from neighboring departments to supply water at fire scenes. Staffing shortages and long travel distances can make those resources difficult to access during emergencies. The additional fire wells will provide dependable water supplies closer to where they’re needed, reducing reliance on outside agencies and improving emergency response.

“These fire wells will make a meaningful difference for our firefighters and the people they serve,” said Kevin Scramlin, township supervisor. “In a rural community like ours, having dependable water sources closer to emergencies can save valuable time and improve our ability to protect homes, businesses and lives. We’re grateful to Rep. Martin for recognizing this need and helping secure the funding to make this project possible.”

Martin worked with township officials and the Groveland Township Fire Department to secure the funding after learning about the community’s growing need for additional fire protection infrastructure.

“This is a commonsense investment that will benefit our community for years to come,” Martin said. “The project not only improves emergency response, but it also helps Groveland Township maintain strong fire protection ratings that can lead to lower insurance costs for homeowners and businesses. It’s a win for public safety and for local taxpayers.”

The project is expected to begin in 2027.