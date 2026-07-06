IAM Maryland and D.C. State Council of Machinists Endorses Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller for Reelection

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2026– Today, the IAM Union’s (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) Maryland and D.C. State Council of Machinists announced its endorsement of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller for reelection, citing their record on growing the state’s labor movement, workplace protections, and collective bargaining rights for the thousands of IAM members who live and work across the state and the District.

“Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Miller have shown they understand that a strong Maryland economy starts with workers who can bargain for fair wages and safe jobs,” said Maryland and D.C. State Council of Machinists President Rick Compher. “When Apple punished our members at IAM Local 4538 in Towson, Gov. Moore didn’t stay silent. He spoke out about how our members deserved the same transfer rights as every other Apple employee. From IAM members at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River (PAX) to those keeping air travel moving at Baltimore’s Thurgood Marshall International Airport to those working in the federal and defense sector across the region, IAM families have a stake in who leads this state. Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Miller have proven they support working families.”

Moore and Miller’s strong record of protecting workers’ right to organize and ensuring they have a seat at the table was crucial to the decision to endorse. The Moore-Miller administration has given the IAM a seat at the table and a voice in the policies that shape our jobs and livelihoods, from collective bargaining rights to workplace safety standards. Moore has helped make this state better for workers.

The IAM Union represents thousands of workers across Maryland and the District of Columbia in the aerospace, shipbuilding, transportation, and federal sectors. The state council will engage IAM members, their families, and allies across the labor movement to mobilize support for Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The post IAM Maryland and D.C. State Council of Machinists Endorses Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller for Reelection appeared first on IAM Union.

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