Project to Relocate Davis Boulevard at Route FF in Joplin Scheduled to Begin Week of July 13

Jasper County – A project to relocate Davis Boulevard at Jasper County Route FF (32nd Street) in Joplin is scheduled to begin the week of July 13, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The project will relocate Davis Boulevard approximately 1,000 feet to the east and connect with Stephens Boulevard. Davis Boulevard is being relocated to make room for a future project to build a bridge over the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Railroad.

In addition to the relocation of Davis Boulevard, the contractor also will add new traffic signals and a westbound right turn lane at Stephens Boulevard and Route FF (32nd Street).

Traffic Impacts:

Drivers will have access to all businesses on Davis Boulevard for duration of the project While the new Davis Boulevard alignment is being connected to Stephens Boulevard, the existing intersection at Route FF (32nd Street) will be permanently CLOSED and traffic detoured along Range Line Road and 20th Street Access to the General Mills facility will be maintained throughout construction

Drivers will encounter reduced lanes in both directions on Route FF (32nd Street) during construction

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

Project Information:

Prime contractor: Hartman & Company Inc., Springfield

Total project cost: $2.9 million

Completion date: December 1, 2026

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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