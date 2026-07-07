CDOT Crews Rebuild Vital CO 165 Bridge Destroyed in the Aspen Acres Fire

Statewide — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) completed a rapid reconstruction to reopen a temporary one-lane bridge on CO 165 south of Beulah that was destroyed in the Aspen Acres fire.

The bridge crosses a gulch at Mile Post 16.5 on CO 165, south of Beulah and the intersection of CO 165 and CO 78. It is an important access point for emergency services and southbound evacuation access for residents. Despite total loss of the structure, CDOT crews performed an in-house emergency repair overnight that opened one lane for emergency traffic.

This temporary emergency repair, which will allow for alternating traffic and emergency vehicles as needed, restores access and avoids traffic chokepoints while CDOT plans a permanent repair.

“From Colorado’s frontline firefighters, local law enforcement, and our state workers including the hard working women and men of CDOT, Colorado has no shortage of bravery and can-do when times call for it. I applaud CDOT’s around-the-clock efforts to safely reopen the CO-165 bridge in less than 11 hours, allowing emergency operations to flow smoothly and residents to evacuate safely. We are coordinating to support the brave firefighters who are protecting Coloradans and our communities,” said Governor Polis.

CDOT crews worked around the clock to safely build the new bridge in less than 11 hours. Crews began work at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, placing corrugated pipes to allow the gulch to flow and filling the space between and above the pipes to reach the grade of the roadway. Crews completed the project at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, reopening a vital artery for local residents and emergency personnel. The rapid rebuild ensures that community members can travel safely and first responders maintain uninterrupted access to the affected areas.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating Aspen Acres Fire," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. "We are so proud of our dedicated teams that stepped up when the community needed it most. Working tirelessly through the night, their exceptional efforts quickly restored crucial access for both residents and first responders."

As fire season continues, CDOT works closely with partner agencies to monitor active wildfires across the state, which can cause sudden highway closures. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, know their routes, and identify potential alternatives before heading out. Always check COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app for real-time updates on road conditions, active incidents, and fire-related detours.

While driving, motorists should watch overhead electronic message signs for immediate safety alerts and changing instructions. Drivers should also be prepared for low visibility near active fires and follow local sheriff offices and fire districts for official emergency updates.

Flames from the Aspen Acres Fire consuming the CO 165 bridge on Monday, June 30.

Crew members completed the temporary one-lane bridge on CO 165 on Wednesday, July 1.

Editorial Photo/Video

Photo/video (credit CDOT) available for editorial use can be accessed by emailing [email protected]

Facebook post and Instagram reel available for sharing ease.

*Please note: footage was taken in a controlled environment by CDOT staff

Wildfire Prevention & Smoke Safety Tips:

Never toss cigarettes out the window; use an airtight container.

Secure trailer chains in an 'X' and keep them five inches off the pavement so they don't drag and spark.

Don't overheat your brakes on steep descents; the friction can ignite your tires and easily spark a roadside grass fire.

For roads with wildfire smoke use Low-Beam Headlights: Avoid high beams. They will reflect off the smoke particles, creating a blinding glare that further reduces your visibility

Never drive around a road closure and check the COtrip Planner App and/or COtrip.org for safe detour routes.

Call 911 immediately if you spot new smoke or flames along the highway.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!