914INC., Westchester County's Only Dedicated Business Publication, Launches Standalone Website

New digital platform expands business news, data, and resources for the region's leaders

Our goal is to make 914INC. the indispensable resource for doing business in Westchester. The new website delivers more reporting, insights, and stories that matter most to those shaping our region.” — Jonna Gallo Weppler, Editor-in-Chief of 914INC

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 914INC., the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering Westchester County's business community, has launched a new standalone website, creating a centralized destination for local business news, executive insights, economic trends, and industry resources.The launch represents a significant investment in Westchester's business community, giving executives, entrepreneurs, business owners, and decision-makers greater access to the news, information, and connections they need to succeed."Our goal is to make 914INC. the indispensable resource for anyone doing business in Westchester," said Jonna Gallo Weppler, Editor-in-Chief of 914INC. "The new website allows us to deliver more original reporting, executive insights, exclusive partner content, and the stories that matter most to the leaders shaping our region."The standalone platform marks the next evolution of the 914INC. brand, extending its reach beyond its award-winning print publication and signature events to become a year-round source of business intelligence, original journalism, and essential resources for Westchester's business community.Among the new initiatives is the return of the highly anticipated Book of Lists in January—a comprehensive guide featuring Westchester's leading companies, organizations, and decision-makers across dozens of industries. Considered a valuable regional business resource, the publication helps companies identify opportunities, build relationships, and better understand the local marketplace.Complementing the Book of Lists will be a robust digital data warehouse, offering searchable business directories, rankings, industry information, and company data that will become an essential resource for executives, sales professionals, marketers, recruiters, and organizations looking to grow and connect throughout Westchester."914INC. has always been about connecting the business community," said Steve Aaron, Publisher of 914INC. "This new platform allows us to deliver value every day—not only through trusted journalism, but through powerful business tools, data, and networking resources that help organizations make smarter decisions and build stronger connections."In addition to expanded original business reporting, the website will feature executive profiles, thought leadership, event coverage, newsletters, and exclusive digital content while supporting 914INC.'s signature events, including Wunderkinds, Business Leaders, Best of Business, and Women of Influence.The launch reinforces Today Media's continued investment in local business journalism and positions 914INC. as the definitive platform for business news, networking, market intelligence, and data in Westchester County.About 914INC.914INC. is Westchester County's only publication exclusively dedicated to business. Through award-winning journalism, executive profiles, signature events, newsletters, digital content, the annual Book of Lists, and an expanding suite of business intelligence resources, 914INC. serves as the trusted source for the leaders, companies, and organizations driving Westchester's economy. https://914inc.com/

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