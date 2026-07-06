Mayor’s Weekly Recap Blog and Newsletter 07/03/2026

Weekly Recap Pawtucket Residents – Mayor’s Message:As part of Pawtucket’s Summer of Celebration, residents are invited to enjoy a festive Fourth of July weekend filled with community events. The City will host international soccer watch parties on Friday, July 3, featuring Cape Verde vs. Argentina and Colombia vs. Ghana. On Saturday, July 4, Pawtucket’s Official Fourth of July Celebration at Centreville Bank Stadium will include a free pregame Block Party with live entertainment, food trucks, family activities, discounted Rhode Island FC tickets for Pawtucket residents, and a postgame fireworks display along the Riverwalk. Community Announcements: Extreme Heat Safety Tips & Ways to Stay Cool

Introducing Your New Pawtucket Water Supply Board Consumer Water Portal!

Get Involved in Your City: Get Involved offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions.

offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions. Community Spotlight: Melinda Stachelek

Melinda Stachelek City of Pawtucket Presents: Watch Party Celebrations

Watch Party Celebrations Centreville Bank Stadium – 2026 Calendar of Events!

Hope Artiste Village Events – Mark Your Calendar!

Pawtucket Trash & Recycling Update

Join Pawtucket’s Resiliency Task Force

Pawtucket Public Library: Children’s Summer Reading Program

Children’s Summer Reading Program Pawtucket Public Library: English Citizenship & Computer Classes

English Citizenship & Computer Classes Boys & Girls Club: After School Teen Center – Register Today!

After School Teen Center – Register Today! Boys & Girls Club: Before & After School Program – Registration Open!

Before & After School Program – Registration Open! City of Pawtucket Annual Photo Contest: Contest Information Have a safe weekend, City of Pawtucket Check out this week’s Mayor’s Newsletter: Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter 07/03/26 Stay connected for more updates! Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up Link

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