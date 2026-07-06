2026-43 WOMAN ARRAIGNED ON CHARGES OF DISSEMINATING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY INVOLVING A MINOR

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

WOMAN ARRAIGNED ON CHARGES OF DISSEMINATING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY INVOLVING A MINOR

News Release 2026-43

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 6, 2026

HONOLULU – Reaiah Murray,18, was arraigned today in the Circuit Court of the First Circuit on an indictment charging her with multiple felony offenses for allegedly using a social media application to sell child pornography of a minor to online purchasers.

On June 26, 2026, the Oʻahu Grand Jury indicted Murray on one count of Use of a Computer in the Commission of a Separate Crime, 12 counts of Promoting Child Abuse in the Second Degree, one count of Promoting Child Abuse in the Third Degree and one count of Theft in the Fourth Degree.

Use of a Computer in the Commission of a Separate Crime is a class A felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Promoting Child Abuse in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Promoting Child Abuse in the Third Degree is a class C felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Theft in the Fourth Degree is a petty misdemeanor offense punishable by up to 30 days of imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (“SIPD”) partnered with the Honolulu Police Department (“HPD”) to conduct the investigation.

“This case involves allegations of the exploitation of a child, one of the most serious crimes we prosecute,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “We are committed to protecting children, holding offenders accountable and ensuring every victim has a voice.”

“No single agency can tackle these types of cases alone. It takes strong partnerships and a shared commitment to protecting our island’s youth. Working alongside the Department of the Attorney General, we will continue to identify those who exploit children and hold them accountable,” said HPD Major Jerome Pacarro.

The case, State v. Reaiah Murray, 1CPC-26-0000791, is being prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Leigh Okimoto.

In addition, Murray is currently pending trial in 1CPC-26-0000292 on one count of Sex Trafficking, one count of Promoting Child Abuse in the First Degree and one count of Promoting Child Abuse in the Second Degree. That case is also being prosecuted by Okimoto.

Murray is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The public can report corruption, fraud, economic crime and human trafficking through the SIPD “Submit a Tip” website at https://ag.hawaii.gov/sipd/tips/. If there is an emergency or an immediate threat to life, please call 911.

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