Award-winning Composer David Arkenstone's 'Dreams Carried On Fire' Earns Hollywood Independent Music Award Nomination

Symphonina Stories: New Horizons cover Best Contemporary Classical nomination at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards YouTube World Premiere on July 23 at 4 pm PST

Inspired by NASA's Artemis missions, this orchestral work is accompanied by a stunning new music video premiering on YouTube July 23 at 4 pm PST.

I have always been captivated by the space program. The power and majesty of the fire and rockets, coupled with humanity's lofty aspirations, have long represented a thrilling and inspiring legacy.” — David Arkenstone

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time GRAMMY®-nominated composer David Arkenstone celebrates a major milestone as his classical orchestral work Symphonina No. 1, "Dreams Carried On Fire," performed by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, has been nominated for a Hollywood Independent Music Award (HIMA) in the Contemporary Classical category. This is Arkenstone's 4th HIMA nomination, highlighting his enduring ability to create music that inspires audiences across generations. Throughout his distinguished career, Arkenstone's music has been heard by millions through albums, film, NBC sports themes, video games, and live performances around the world.

Featured on the album Symphonina Stories: New Horizons, Dreams Carried on Fire is an inspiring symphonic work that pays tribute to the courage, pioneering spirit, and limitless possibilities embodied by NASA's Artemis program. The composition will visually be brought to life on YouTube on July 23rd at 4 pm PST during the World Premiere of the original music video created by emerging filmmaker Marissa Baker. Through striking imagery and thoughtful design, the video complements the themes of exploration, aspiration, and discovery that inspired David Arkenstone's composition. Marissa is currently pursuing a degree in Cinematic Arts with a concentration in Film at Indiana University.

Says David re composing Dreams Carried On Fire: "Ever since my teenage years, I have been captivated by the space program. The power and majesty of the fire and the rockets, coupled with humanity's lofty aspirations, have long represented a thrilling and inspiring legacy. When the opportunity arose to compose a classical work, these images and emotions immediately came to mind, and I was eager to express in music the sense of wonder and inspiration they have always stirred in me."

Symphonina Stories: New Horizons is the fourth album released by the Symphonina Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission of spreading the joy of symphonic music to young audiences around the world. This double album features music from the winner (Christopher Siu, Canada) and runner-up (Jordan Jinosko, USA) of the Symphonina Foundation’s 2025 Best Symphonina of the Year competition alongside David Arkenstone's Symphonina No. 1, Dreams Carried on Fire, and Symphoninas composed by Alexander Unseth, Chris Prather, David Das, David Fogel, and Daniel Fisher. "Symphonina" is a new genre of classical music. It's a small complete melodic symphony that plays in about 12 minutes with 3 movements, each the length of a typical streaming pop tune.

Pre-order Symphonina Stories: New Horizons and set a reminder for the World Premiere video of Dreams Carried On Fire here: linktr.ee/davidarkenstone

About David Arkenstone

David Arkenstone is a five-time GRAMMY®-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist whose illustrious career spans more than four decades. With more than 70 albums and billions of streams worldwide, his music has become synonymous with cinematic storytelling, fantasy, world music, and contemporary orchestral composition. His work has been featured in film, video games including World of Warcraft and D&D Dungeon Masters actual play series, NBC network sports themes, musical theater performances, live concerts, and recordings enjoyed by audiences around the globe.

For radio, podcast, in-studio or TV interviews, EPK, bookings or other business requests, please contact Cynthia Gage. For live performance information of David Arkenstone's Symphonia No. 1, Dreams Carried On Fire by your orchestra, please include your interest in an email to Cynthia Gage.

Dreams Carried On Fire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.