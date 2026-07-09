Nashville Recording Artist VELVET RODEO Announces New Single 'Raising Hell & Hallelujahs' Kicking Off Upcoming Album

Velvet Rodeo - Raising Hell & Hallelujahs Velvet Rodeo Velvet Rodeo

Nashville Country Duo Kicks Off New Era Signed to Epifonic Records

The song leans into a long country tradition of spiritual imagery, barroom honesty, and flawed-but-faithful characters.” — Keith Chester

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epifonic recording artist Velvet Rodeo has released “ Raising Hell & Hallelujahs ,” the first single from their upcoming album, available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms.“Raising Hell & Hallelujahs” is a neon-soaked country/gospel anthem for anyone who has ever felt caught between Saturday night temptation and Sunday morning salvation. With a title that lands like a confession and a chorus built around the push and pull of faith, whiskey, guilt, grace, and good-time redemption, the song introduces Velvet Rodeo’s next chapter with a bold, memorable statement.The lyric’s church-pew-versus-barstool imagery gives the track a vivid country storytelling foundation, while its central hook turns that tension into something universal: sometimes the same person who needs a prayer also needs a pour.At its heart, “Raising Hell & Hallelujahs” is not about rebellion for rebellion’s sake. It’s about being human. The song captures the familiar contradiction of trying to live right - while still being drawn to the places, people, and nights that make life feel alive.“The song leans into a long country tradition of spiritual imagery, barroom honesty, and flawed-but-faithful characters.” Says Velvet Rodeo Producer Keith Chester. “Leah and Bryan bring that world to life... embracing imperfection and the thin line we sometimes walk. Raising Hell & Hallelujahs speaks to the sinners, saints, late-night redeemers , and working-class dreamers who know that redemption does not always happen in perfect places.”Josie Music Award’s Country Duo of the Year VELVET RODEO left their farmhouse in North Carolina on a 1964 GM Tour Bus which became their new home as they chased their music dreams to Nashville and beyond. Bryan McCoury and Leah Dana, have built their story on grit, faith, love, and their relentless belief in each other.“Raising Hell & Hallelujahs” is the first single off Velvet Rodeo’s upcoming album on Epifonic Records. Available on Spotify and other streaming services.###

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