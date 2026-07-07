SUSTAERO PARTNERS WITH TOPSOE AND SASOL FOR LANDMARK CANADIAN SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL PROJECT

SUSTAERO CEO Keith Gillard shakes hands with Topsoe Licensing Director Federico Cristofoli SUSTAERO, Topsoe, and Sasol logos Artist's concept of SUSTAERO's first Canadian Sustainable Aviation Fuel facility

Licensing agreement deploys Topsoe and Sasol’s commercially proven synthesis technologies within SUSTAERO’s proprietary process to scale wood-to-SAF production.

With this partnership, SUSTAERO will play a leadership role in aviation's evolution to low-carbon fuels made from secure and sustainable feedstocks.” — Keith Gillard, CEO of SUSTAERO

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUSTAERO GP Inc. (SUSTAERO) has entered into a single point licensing agreement with global technology leaders Topsoe and Sasol to deliver process technologies for its pioneering wood waste to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project in Canada.The agreement marks a major milestone for SUSTAERO, locking in the core chemical synthesis and upgrading blocks of its proprietary SOAR™ (Syngas Optimization for Aviation Renewables) architecture. Under the terms of the agreement, Topsoe and Sasol will provide their Gas-to-Liquid synfuels (G2L™) technology. This fully wrapped solution integrates Topsoe's hydrogen production, gas reforming, and hydroprocessing solutions with Sasol's world-leading Fischer-Tropsch and treatment technologies.SUSTAERO’s facility is expected to produce 144,000 tonnes of SAF annually from abundant wood waste, with a master-planned footprint capable of scaling up to four times that initial capacity. The downstream technology package will seamlessly integrate with the upstream high-temperature biomass gasification systems provided by NextChem , completing the end-to-end ultra-low carbon fuel production train and enabling the independently-verified Carbon Intensity (CI) score of 8.79 grams of CO2 equivalent per megajoule, outperforming 95% of all SAF projects worldwide."We're honoured to be working with Topsoe and Sasol, both long-established pioneers who continue to be the vanguard of gas to liquid manufacturing,” said Keith Gillard, CEO of SUSTAERO. “Our SOAR architecture is augmented and de-risked by integrating their G2L technologies. With this partnership, SUSTAERO will play a leadership role in aviation's evolution to low-carbon fuels made from secure and sustainable feedstocks."Yassir Ghiyati, Chief Commercial Officer at Topsoe, said: "We are proud to partner with SUSTAERO on this important project and to provide the technologies needed to help bring it to life. Projects like this demonstrate how proven technologies and strong collaboration can accelerate the commercialization of renewable fuels at scale."Sarushen Pillay, Executive Vice President for Business Building, Strategy and Technology at Sasol, said: "We're proud that SUSTAERO has selected Sasol for its biomass to liquids facility, and we look forward to deliver an integrated FT solution that de-risks the project, drives superior product yields, and strengthens overall bankability."The project is currently advancing through its FEL-2, pre-FEED study phase. SUSTAERO expects to take its final investment decision (FID) in 2027, with commercial operations targeted to commence in 2030.About SUSTAEROSUSTAERO is building Canada's first billion-litre wood waste to Sustainable Aviation Fuel capacity, driven by Fortune 100 leadership and its proprietary SOAR™ process. SUSTAERO'S SAF has the highest security of supply due to simple, sustainable, uninterruptible supply chains. Please visit www.SUSTAERO.ca to learn more or contact PR@SUSTAERO.ca.About SasolSasol is a global chemicals and energy company. For over 75 years we have leveraged our proprietary technologies, expertise and know-how to produce various products, including sustainable fuels and chemicals from green hydrogen and sustainable carbon sources. Sasol has been a pioneer in the testing, certification and production of synthetic fuels, particularly aviation fuels, and is now applying this expertise to the production and use of sustainable fuels. Please visit www.sasol.com to learn more.About TopsoeTopsoe is a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition. Built on decades of scientific research and innovation, we are working with customers and partners to drive energy resiliency and to achieve their sustainability goals. We offer world-leading solutions for transforming renewable resources into fuels and chemicals, and we provide technologies needed to produce low-carbon and conventional fuels and chemicals as well as ensuring clean air. To learn more, visit www.topsoe.com or contact: ulfr@topsoe.com###

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