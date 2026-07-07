Oswego County Receives Additional Child Care Assistance Funding

The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) announced today that it has received an additional funding allocation to support the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). The program has been paused since February due to a federal funding shortage.

“Access to affordable, reliable child care is essential for working families and for our local economy,” said Oswego County Legislator Michael Solowy, District 23, chairman of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “This additional funding is welcome news and will help more parents remain in the workforce while ensuring their children have access to safe, quality care.”

Oswego County DSS Commissioner Lee Sullivan added, “We are grateful to receive these additional funds, which will allow us to continue supporting eligible families through the Child Care Assistance Program. While these resources will enable us to provide assistance to more residents, they are not sufficient to meet the current demand for child care services. We remain committed to working closely with New York State to ensure these funds are allocated as effectively and equitably as possible, maximizing their impact for the families who need them most.”

The state is currently reviewing Oswego County’s implementation plan for the program. Once the plan is approved, DSS will provide additional information to the public regarding eligibility, prioritization of available funding and the timeline for making assistance available to eligible families.

CCAP assists low-income families with child care costs, allowing them to work or attend school as they build financial self-sufficiency.

The program is funded through the federal Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG). Funding is issued by the federal government to New York State, which then determines each county’s allocation amount, eligibility thresholds and program rules. Local DSS districts administer the program within those state-issued guidelines and funding allocations.

For more information, call the Oswego County Department of Social Services at 315-963-5000 or visit the Department of Social Services website.