2026-42 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION – July 4, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

News Release 2026-42

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 4, 2026

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General today reaffirmed that its public corruption investigation remains active and that investigators and prosecutors with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) continue to examine all relevant information.

The department’s goal is not simply to determine whether criminal conduct occurred, but to ensure that any findings are based on evidence that has been thoroughly reviewed, corroborated and evaluated under applicable law.

Attorney General Anne Lopez issued the following statement:

“Every investigation presents its own challenges and this one has proven to be broader and more complex than initially anticipated. As investigators uncover additional information, they have an obligation to follow those facts wherever they lead, even when doing so expands the scope of the work.

The public rightly expects this investigation to be completed thoroughly and fairly. Those expectations guide every decision we make. We will not sacrifice the integrity of the investigation for the sake of speed, nor will we speculate or comment publicly on information before it has been fully evaluated.”

Because this investigation remains active, the department cannot comment on specific evidence, investigative techniques, witness interviews, subpoenas, notifications, or potential charging decisions.

The Department of the Attorney General remains committed to transparency and will provide additional information when it is appropriate to do so.

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