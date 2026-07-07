Teen Takeovers are On the Rise, Coach for Digital Addiction says

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Catherine Liscinski, LPC, Digital Addiction Coach, AuthorTeen takeovers are an alarming social media trend. Recently, there were teen takeovers of 5,000 teens each in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh, NC, and the Glenwood area of Raleigh, NC. There was also a teen takeover in Newport Beach, CA, where over 400 were arrested.Businesses are being disrupted and public safety is declining.“Parents need to not allow their teens access to the internet or social media, at least until age 17,” says Liscinski, author of ' A Guide for Getting Your Kids Off Screens .' It is a matter of personal and societal safety. We simply cannot have violent mayhem in the streets.Available for interviews, Liscinski can discuss:• The growing youth mental health crisis and the role of screens in that problem• How excessive screen time affects the developing brain• Why screen overuse often causes attention-deficit symptoms• Practical steps families can take to reduce screen overuse• The six science-based solutions presented in her book• Current events and legislation related to children, screens, social media, and digital addictionMary Catherine can be reached at coach@lifewalkpc.com or 501-290-7132

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