Moovers Chicago Highlights Eco-Friendly Moving Box Rentals in Chicago

Our moving team handling Green Eco Boxes

Moovers Chicago’s eco-friendly moving boxes help local residents skip cardboard with stackable, reusable rental boxes delivered and picked up.

Reusable moving boxes give Chicago customers a cleaner packing experience while helping reduce the amount of cardboard used during local moves.” — Cezar Daniel Iordan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- friendly moving box rental service for Chicago residents who want a simpler, cleaner way to pack while reducing single-use cardboard waste.The company’s reusable moving boxes are made from recycled plastic and designed for repeated use across local moves. Each box is sturdy, stackable, and built with handles for easier carrying through apartments, stairs, elevators, homes, and moving trucks. Instead of taping and breaking down cardboard, customers can snap the lid closed, secure the box with a zip tie, move, unpack, and return the boxes at the end of the rental period. Moovers Chicago ’s eco-friendly moving box rentals are built around convenience as much as sustainability. The company offers package options based on home size, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom rentals. Each package includes a two-week rental period and one or more free dollies, with extra time available at daily or weekly rates.Delivery and pickup are also available. According to the service page, round-trip delivery and pickup are free within 15 miles of the company’s shop at 5201 W Grand Ave. in Chicago. Deliveries from 16 to 30 miles are available for a flat round-trip fee, while customers farther away can pick up boxes at the shop.The rental boxes are 27 inches long, 17 inches wide, and 12 inches tall. Their uniform size helps customers pack more efficiently and stack boxes securely, reducing the clutter and collapse issues often associated with reused cardboard boxes.Moovers Chicago also offers add-ons such as extra boxes, extra dollies, wardrobe boxes, packing paper, and storage options. Customers can request custom orders if they need more boxes during the rental period.The company positions the service as a practical option for people who want to make moving less wasteful without making the process more complicated. On the service page, Moovers Chicago notes that its boxes are made with 70% recycled content, while route optimization and denser packing help reduce fuel use, drive time, and truck space.“Chicago is our backyard, and small choices add up,” said a Moovers Chicago representative. “Reusable moving boxes give customers a cleaner packing experience while helping reduce the amount of cardboard used during local moves.”Customers can reserve eco-friendly moving boxes by sharing their home size and moving date with Moovers Chicago. The company confirms availability, delivery details, and exact pricing the same day.For more information about eco-friendly moving boxes in Chicago , visit Moovers Chicago online.

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